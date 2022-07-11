What's on SYFY this week? 'Warehouse 13' finds SYFY Rewind, say 'Nope' marathon, sharks & more

Here's what to check out for the week of July 11-17, 2022 on SYFY.

As we hit the home stretch toward Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi horror mystery Nope, SYFY has a marathon of creature and disaster flicks to get you primed for that “Nope!” kinda mood — plus a mid-aughts fan favorite takes over SYFY Rewind.

This week brings plenty of big movie and TV marathons, plus a few schlocky B-movies well worth rediscovering. The insanely awful (but still weirdly watchable) video game adaptation Doom airs at mid-week, and for Thursday there’s a boatload (ahem) of shark movies and scares to raise awareness for the toothy terrors you might find in the sea (and in the air, sometimes).

With the OG version of Quantum Leap taking a break on SYFY Rewind, the 2009 SYFY original series Warehouse 13 takes over the weekly Friday marathon slot, where it’s set to run from start to finish over the next several weeks. Then for the weekend, it’s two full days of sci-fi and horror flicks to get you ready to scream “Nope!” at the big screen next weekend.

Wednesday: Join Karl Urban and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in ‘Doom’

The early days of video game adaptations were a wild time, and though Doom has scared us plenty on consoles and PCs, it’s foray to the big screen was… less than stellar. But the sci-fi story about fighting crazy demon monsters has aged interestingly! The coolest thing? The film stars a young Karl Urban (long before his The Boys days) and a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, long before he was a Hollywood superstar. Doom (2005) airs Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. on SYFY.

Thursday: It’s Shark(nado) Awareness Day

Yes, it really is Shark Awareness Day, so SYFY has a full onslaught of shark-centric thrillers to stay on theme. The schedule kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with Sharknado, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Jaws: The Revenge, Jaws 3D, Jaws 2, Jaws The Shallows, Jaws, The Shallows and Sharknado all running back-to-back into the wee hours of the next morning on SYFY.

Friday: SYFY Rewind heads to ‘Warehouse 13’

With Quantum Leap reaching its controversial cliffhanger series finale last week, SYFY’s own Warehouse 13 takes over the nostalgic Friday block for SYFY Rewind this month. The sci-fi hit procedural followed warehouse agents Pete and Myka as they search for all kinds of wacky historical artifacts embed with fantastical (and sometimes terrifying) powers. Catch the entire series from the beginning, starting at 6 a.m. Friday on SYFY.

Saturday/Sunday: Get ready to say ‘Nope’ Marathon

While we patiently wait for Jordan Peele’s Nope to open theatrically on July 22, SYFY has a weekend marathon filed with tons of action and sci-fi flicks that will have you hollering the catchphrase at killers, monsters, aliens and more. The marathons run all-day Saturday and Sunday, and include The Thing, Tremors, Anaconda, Constantine, Battleship, Dredd, The Purge: Anarchy, Peppermint, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Dante’s Peak. All weekend, all on SYFY.