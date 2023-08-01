SYFY's Chucky Gets His Own Ultimate Action Figure This Fall

It's still hot outside, but in just a couple of months, the Spooky Season will arrive to chill us all down. October is right around the corner, the time for ghosts, goblins and, of course, killer dolls. That means it's Chucky's time, and he's already thinking up new ways to celebrate.

Besides the upcoming release of Chucky's third season on USA and SYFY (you can catch the first two seasons right now on Peacock), our favorite murderous toy is also set to storm Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this fall, giving fans yet another chance to immerse themselves in his murderous world. But if you can't head out to celebrate Chucky at Universal Studios, you can still bring your very own reminder of the legendary doll home with you this October.

RELATED: Watch Chucky Take Over SDCC 2023

The folks over at NECA Toys just announced that they're adding a brand-new Chucky action figure to their collection, inspired directly by the series. The "Ultimate Chucky" figure follows in the footsteps of other figures the company has designed for stuff like Bride of Chucky and the Child's Play films, but this time the whole overall look, and the accessories, are pulled directly from the show.

Clocking in at four inches tall (making him seven-inch scale since, you know, regular humans are taller), the Ultimate Chucky figure comes with four interchangeable heads, including a melted appearance fans of the show will recognize, plus a burned arm that you can change out for a regular, unmarred appendage. In terms of accessories, you get the classic butcher knife, plus a bundle of syringes for those all-important hospital kills, and even a few different hand choices, because sometimes Chucky just needs to give someone the finger.

Check out photos of NECA's Ultimate Chucky figure in action below:

7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Chucky Photo: NECA

7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Chucky Photo: NECA

7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Chucky Photo: NECA

Following an acclaimed second season run on SYFY and USA, Chucky was renewed for an upcoming third season, which is set to arrive at some point during the 2023-2024 broadcast season. We still don't have exact details on when the new season will drop, but in the meantime, we've got new Chucky toys, and that'll have to do.

You can pre-order the Ultimate Chucky figure at toy retailers now. For more details, check out NECA's website.

Chucky is now streaming on Peacock.