Chucky, The Exorcist: Believer & Universal Monsters Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Bela Lugosi in Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man; Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) in The Exorcist: Believer (2023); Chucky

Bela Lugosi in Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man; Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) in The Exorcist: Believer (2023); Chucky Photo: Universal Pictures/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

Trust us: you don't want to miss these!

Just when you thought Halloween Horror Nights had reached its max limit of haunted houses for 2023, the annual spook-fest turns around and confirms three more spine-tingling experiences you don't want to miss. Uncouth demons, killer dolls, and classic beasties ripped straight from the silver screen abound in this trio of installations based on some of the biggest horror IPs on the planet.

RELATED: Boo! Tickets now on sale for Universal Orlando's record-breaking Halloween Horror Nights 2023

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights: Never Go Alone Photo: Universal Studios

Inspired by Universal Pictures’ terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment (in theaters everywhere Friday, October 13), The Exorcist: Believer haunted house will unleash an entirely new level of terror to Halloween Horror Nights.

In this new chapter, guests will be transported to a bustling street market in Haiti, where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S. The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them — and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky Ultimate Kill Count at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights: Never Go Alone Photo: Universal Studios

Inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count casts this killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Universal Monsters Unmasked at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights: Never Go Alone Photo: Universal Studios

Lurking sixty feet beneath the bustling streets of the City of Lights, the dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret... The all-new haunted house Universal Monsters: Unmasked takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets.

Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures — The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – also lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation.

These desperate and dangerous fiends have become filled with a rage toward guests navigating the twisted tunnels of their underground labyrinth home. It is here, in the darkness, where they hunt these trespassers and where the sounds of guests’ screams will go unheard. Once again, Grammy Award-winning musician, SLASH, is collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood on an original score for the west coast version of the Universal Monsters: Unmasked haunted house.

The rest of the haunted house lineup includes: The Last of Us, Stranger Things 4, Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, YETI: Campground Kills, The Darkest Deal, Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.

There are also five "Scare Zones": Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror, Dark Zodiac, Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror, Vamp '69: Summer of Blood, and Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged.

Click here for more details!

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort Friday, Sep. 1 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 4. Universal Studios Hollywood lets in the ghouls Thursday, Sep. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. You can peruse all ticketing packages right here.

Looking for some more supernatural thrills in the meantime? Head over to Peacock for a plethora of horror offerings like Renfield, The Invisible Man, You Should Have Left, SICK, Black Christmas, They/Them, Train to Busan, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Terrifier 2, and more!