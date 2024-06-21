The 15 Best Summer Movies to Stream on Peacock Right Now

We've officially arrived at summertime, a season for pools, vacations and, of course, staying inside with the air conditioning on and watching movies. There are a lot of ways to do this, of course, but if you're a Peacock subscriber, you've already got a one-stop shop for the ultimate summer marathon.

From adventure romps to action classics to animated fun for the whole family, here are 15 of the best summer movies (movies that feel like summer as well as summer blockbusters) that you can marathon on Peacock right now.

Great Summer Movies to Stream on Peacock

The Bourne Identity (2002)

Doug Liman's adaptation of Robert Ludlum's classic spy novel burst onto screens more than 20 years ago, and helped to set a new standard for in-your-face American action movies. The story of a mysterious spy (Matt Damon) who's not quite sure who he really is or how he got a very potent set of lethal skills, it's a franchise-launcher, a star-vehicle, and a beat-'em-up blast all in one.

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Summer is a time when people will try to convince you to go on hikes. Elizabeth Banks' raucous horror-comedy is the rebuttal, proof that there aren't just dangerous things lurking in the woods, but that sometimes those things are on cocaine, and that makes it worse. An ensemble movie with surprising heart and a killer premise, Cocaine Bear is summer fun for the horror fans and the horror-curious.

Despicable Me (2010)

With Despicable Me 4 heading into theaters next month, the franchise has been going strong for almost 15 years now, thanks to a fun animation style, a great voice cast led by Steve Carell, and a sense of unshakable warmth moving through even its wildest moments. And it all connects back to the original film, the story of a supervillain (Carell) who finds new purpose in the form of an unexpected family. Oh, and there are Minions. Everybody loves Minions.

Escape Room (2019)

If you want something that's a little more overtly horror than Cocaine Bear, but still fun, Escape Room is for you. Directed by Adam Robitel, the film is exactly what it sounds like: The story of a group of strangers who must make it through the ultimate escape room, which just happens to be full of deadly traps. We've all had that friend who invites us to escape rooms on Saturday nights, and maybe we've even gone with them, but even the worst of those nights have never gone this bad (in a fun way).

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

One of the most successful action franchises of the 21st century so far starts right here, with the story of an FBI Agent (Paul Walker) working to infiltrate a group of street racers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), and eventually finding a new family. The Fast and the Furious isn't nearly as big or bombastic as its eventual sequels, but it's sexy, bright, and thrilling in its own way, and with its hot nights of street racing it definitely feels like summer. Plus, you can move straight from this film into the first five sequels in the series, all on Peacock.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ivan Reitman's comedy classic turns 40 this year, and it remains an absolute joy to watch. Led by an all-star cast that includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, it's the story of a group of would-be paranormal investigators unexpectedly swept-up in a potentially world-ending supernatural secret. That's the plot, anyway. It's really more about a group of friends just trying to figure things out together, like you do in the summer when you have free time, and that makes it both relatable and delightfully laid back. It's a classic for a reason.

Jurassic Park (1993)

When he released Jaws in 1975, Steven Spielberg changed summer movies forever. Nearly 20 years later, with Jurassic Park, he did it again. As massive as Jaws is intimate, Jurassic Park is Spielberg in full blockbuster mode, making arguably his most successful grand-scale film in the form of a hybrid prehistoric adventure and pure creature-feature bonanza. It starts in pure thriller mode and just never lets up, all carried along by a sweeping John Williams score.

King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson could have done pretty much anything after The Lord of the Rings, and he chose a grand-scale remake of one of his favorite films of all time. Sumptuous, scary, and packed with memorable visuals, King Kong is a summer adventure that's still slept-on by a lot fans who are eternally suspicious of remakes. That's a shame, because if you watch it, you'll find not just a great tribute to a cinema legend, but an epic in its own right. It may have been released in December, but this movie still screams summer to us.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Sometimes in summer you pack up your family and head out to take a vacation at a cabin by a lake. And then sometimes that cabin is invaded by strangers who claim you have to sacrifice a member of your family to save the entire world. OK, so that last part is rare, but the cozy surroundings in M. Night Shyamalan's adaptation of Paul Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World are a big part of the appeal in this. It's a study in contrasts between brutality and beauty, an expertly crafted thriller, and a wonderful ensemble piece about one summer day gone horribly wrong.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Who doesn't want to watch a panda doing kung fu? That's the hook, and the broad appeal, of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, but it's certainly not the only reason to watch this film. There's Jack Black leading a great voice cast, animation that's packed with adventure and great comedic detail, and of course, the story of a young would-be warrior overcoming obstacles to become the hero he always hoped he could be. What more could you want out of a family adventure movie?

Monkey Man (2024)

Recently arrived on Peacock, Dev Patel's directorial debut is a film full of hot nights, sweaty training sessions and, of course, great fight sequences. The story of a young man who's vowed revenge on the powerful figures who destroyed his family, Monkey Man crackles with emotional weight, and Patel throws every ounce of it into the film's action, crafting not just a great debut, but one of the best action movies in years.

The Mummy (1999)

No list of great summer movies is complete without the 1999 version of The Mummy, an adventure movie that's addictive, compulsively rewatchable, and just plain fun. The story of a scoundrel (Brendan Fraser) and a scholar (Rachel Weisz) unwittingly coming into contact with the resurrected title monster (Arnold Vosloo), it's packed with great setpiece work, wonderful production design, comedy, and of course, monsters. It's been 25 years, and it remains one of those movies you can watch again and again.

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)

Sometimes, you just want to watch a guy working his way through some of the best fight scenes you've ever seen. That's a fun thing to do in summer, and if you still haven't experienced Ong-Bak, this summer is the time to change that. Starring Tony Jaa as a Muay Thai fighter who sets out to recover his village's stolen sacred artifacts, it's packed with amazing fight choreography, and it's easy to see even all these years later why it made Jaa into a star.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Friday the 13th might be the most famous summer camp slasher, but Sleepaway Camp remains the most gleefully relentless. A slasher whodunit with unforgettable kills and a summer setting you can practically feel as you watch, it's famous for its jaw-dropping twist ending, but it should be famous for quite a bit more, because the whole film is a summer slasher romp for horror addicts.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Nicolas Cage in a beautiful seaside town doing spy stuff while playing himself? That's summer, whether you know it or not. One of the most talked-about movies of 2022, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent pairs Cage with Pedro Pascal for a meta journey into action movie goofiness. It's both clever and quite emotionally satisfying, and Cage and Pascal are game for every weird thing the movie throws at them. If you want pure fun, you don't need to look any further.

