The Best Cosplay From Saturday at SDCC 2023

Sweet Tooth's not the only pro at looking the part.

By Benjamin Bullard & Trent Moore
A cosplayer dressed as mash-up of Bob Ross and Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Day 3
A Comic-Con fan dresses as a hybrid Spider-Man meets the American painter and television host Bob Ross at the 54th Annual Comic-Con International, San Diego, California USA on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo: Carlos A. Moreno/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It’s hard to top Twisted Metal’s Sweet Tooth when it comes to looking the part, but with the third day of San Diego Comic-Con in the books, cosplaying fans at the annual celebration of all things genre are giving him a serious run for his (probably stolen) money.

Day 3 cosplay sightings ran the full gamut of science fiction, comics, and more, with fans showing up to the party kitted to the gills in everything from G.I. Joe gear to Beskar-clad bounty bling to super-cute Super Mario Bros. team-ups as Peach and… Waluigi?!

The action inside Hall H and its surrounding environs was as spiffed-up as the cosplay, with word arriving of John Wick spinoff The Continental’s Sept. 22 premiere date on Peacock. As the ‘con rocks on with more behind-the-scenes news and views featuring Twisted Metal, Jurassic Park, Sharknado, and more, take a gander at some of the best Day 3 cosplay we spotted on the ground in San Diego.

The best cosplays from Day 3 of SDCC 2023

Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask cosplayers at SDCC 2023 Day 3
Cosplayers pose inside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 22, 2023. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
A Boba Fett/Captain America cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Day 3
A Boba Fett/Captain America mashup cosplayer walks outside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 22, 2023. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
An Omega Red cosplayer at SDCC 2023 Day 3
A cosplayer dressed as Omega Red from "X-Men" at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
An Ursula cosplayer at SDCC 2023 Day 3
A cosplayer dressed as Ursula from "The Little Mermaid" at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Princess Peach and Waluigi cosplayers at SDCC Day 3
Cosplayers dressed as Princess Peach and Waluigi from "Super Mario Bros" at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Fans dressed as the Ghostbusters at SDCC 2023
Comic-Con fans dress as the crew of the Ghostbusters movies at the 54th Annual Comic-Con International, San Diego, California USA on July 22, 2023. Photo: Carlos A. Moreno/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A cosplayer dressed as Grogulorian at San Diego Comic-Con Day 3
Mandalorian cosplayer Emily Billones as Grogulorian poses on Day 2 of Comic-Con International 2023 on July 21, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
A cosplayer dressed as Princess Amidaka at SDCC 2023 Day 3
Cosplayer Hannah Gootzeit dressed as Queen Padmé Amidala from the "Star Wars" film series at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
A cosplayer dressed as Chainsaw man at SDCC 2023 Day 3
Cosplayer Vincent Marquez dressed as Chainsaw Man from the "Chainsaw Man" comic book series at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

