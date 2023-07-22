Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
The Best Cosplay From Saturday at SDCC 2023
Sweet Tooth's not the only pro at looking the part.
It’s hard to top Twisted Metal’s Sweet Tooth when it comes to looking the part, but with the third day of San Diego Comic-Con in the books, cosplaying fans at the annual celebration of all things genre are giving him a serious run for his (probably stolen) money.
Day 3 cosplay sightings ran the full gamut of science fiction, comics, and more, with fans showing up to the party kitted to the gills in everything from G.I. Joe gear to Beskar-clad bounty bling to super-cute Super Mario Bros. team-ups as Peach and… Waluigi?!
RELATED: The Continental Creators Reveal John Wick Spinoff Secrets at SDCC
The action inside Hall H and its surrounding environs was as spiffed-up as the cosplay, with word arriving of John Wick spinoff The Continental’s Sept. 22 premiere date on Peacock. As the ‘con rocks on with more behind-the-scenes news and views featuring Twisted Metal, Jurassic Park, Sharknado, and more, take a gander at some of the best Day 3 cosplay we spotted on the ground in San Diego.
The best cosplays from Day 3 of SDCC 2023
Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.
Want more genre content? Head over to Peacock for blockbuster franchises like Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Jaws, The Hunger Games, Twilight, and the Fast Saga.