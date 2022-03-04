'The Boys': Homelander actor Antony Starr arrested on alleged assault charges

The actor is best known for playing the maniacal superhero known as Homelander.

Antony Starr, the New Zealand actor best-known for playing the maniacal superhero known as Homelander on Amazon's hit television series The Boys, has been arrested on an alleged charge of assault in Alicante, Spain.

Variety was able to confirm the news — first reported by U.K. tabloids like The Mirror and The Daily Mail — with the city's police department. While officials did not specify the charges on which Starr had been detained, they were able to reveal that he was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence as well as a fine of just over $5,400. Per the Hollywood news outlet, "any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is Starr’s case."

According to The Mirror, the arrest was the result of "a pub fight that left a man needing four stitches." The victim is purported to be a 21-year-old chef who claimed to local media that Starr punched him twice before smashing a glass in his face. However, it should be noted that none of the details — beyond the arrest and sentencing — have been corroborated.

SYFY WIRE reached out to Starr's publicist for comment on the matter.

The actor has been in Spain shooting Guy Ritchie's next project, The Interpreter, a war drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal. First announced last October, the film commenced with production in January.

Starr, 46, will reprise his role as Homelander (who is essentially a murderous version of Superman) in Season 3 of The Boys, which premieres on Prime Video this summer. The first three episodes debut Friday, June 3. The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an 8-episode animated anthology set within the world of the show, arrived on Prime Video today.

Amazon is also bringing the hit series to SXSW this month with a "Voughtland" installation and panel discussion with showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke and six members of the principal cast.