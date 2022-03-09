'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' trailer reveals bearded Pike, space calamity & old school vibes

Paramount+ finally reveals our first taste of Season 1 of Strange New Worlds in the official teaser.

It's finally happening! Today, Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer for it's much-anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series, Strange New Worlds. The series will follow the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise crew before Captain James T. Kirk's era, under the guidance of Anson Mount's Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The teaser trailer gives off plenty of Star Trek: The Original Series vibes, including the melody of Alexander Courage's classic Star Trek theme song, the old school beaming visuals and the familiar chirp of a first-gen communicator.

Check out the trailer below:

The teaser certainly poses some mysteries, like why Pike is looking rough and scruffy in the snowy wilds of Earth when he gets the comm to return to Starfleet, and what causes that dramatically violent explosion on a distant world. On the positive side, it's pretty great to hear Rebecca Romijn's Number One narrate the entire teaser, Kirk style, positively portraying the wonder of space exploration and how every First Contact encounter is the domain of children's tales and science fiction until they become real. Goosebumps territory.

Nothing concrete about the Strange New Worlds overall arc or first season narrative was given away in the teaser, but at last month's Television Critics Association press day for Paramount+, CBS Studios confirmed that a lot of familiar characters would also be part of the new series, including Starfleet Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush).

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman also confirmed that the previously announced character of La'an Noonien-Sing (Christina Chong) is indeed related to the TOS villain, Khan Noonien Singh, who was played by Ricardo Montalbán in the classic 1967 episode, "Space Seed." The series premiere is written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Premieres Thursday, May 5 on Paramount+ in the U.S.