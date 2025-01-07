"I'm running on the spot and getting hyped up before the take and they're being held back from me on leashes, barking with death in their eyes."

Were the Wolves in Nosferatu Real? Yes, and They Nearly Attacked Nicholas Hoult

Wild animals can be trained to a certain degree, but at the end of the day, they're still wild animals with primal instincts to stalk, hunt, and kill. Actor Nicholas Hoult learned that the hard way during production on Robert Eggers' Nosferatu (now playing in theaters everywhere).

During a recent guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers (check out the full interview below), Hoult revealed that he was nearly mauled — or was at least afraid he might be — during the scene where his character, Thomas Hutter, is chased by a pack of very real wolves while trying to make a hasty escape from Count Orlok's castle home.

Nosferatu actor Nicholas Hoult on nearly getting attacked by real wolves

"I'm running on the spot and getting hyped up before the take and they're being held back from me on leashes, barking with death in their eyes," Hoult remembered. "And I was like, 'Oof, this is intense.' I run and slip and nearly don't make it out of the window as they're let loose after me. I got out, but then Rob was like, 'Cut! Cut! Cut! No, you pulled a silly face, we can't use that.'"

Hoult continued: "My face [did look funny and] I was like, 'Yeah, that's not great, but just so you know, that's real fear.' Because I realized I didn't ask what would happen if the dogs got to me. I was like, 'Ah, it's safe, we're acting, this is all fine.' But in that moment, I was like, 'I don't know what happens if I don't make it out of the window. What are they then trained to do?'"

How can you watch Nosferatu in theaters? Written, directed, and produced by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here for tickets!

The film recently passed $100 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing entry in Eggers' career thus far, surpassing previously well acclaimed efforts like The Witch and The Northman.

The film has received widespread critical acclaim and currently holds a score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive."

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!