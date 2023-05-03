Tim Rozon Strikes His Luke Roman Pose Ahead of 'SurrealEstate' Season 2 on SYFY

"Just trying to look my best when calculating my Annual percentage rate!," Rozon quipped of his promotional poses.

Selling haunted homes is tough work — and so is posing for promotional imagery for the upcoming Season 2 of SurrealEstate. Tim Rozon — who stars as Luke Roman, head of the real estate company that works with possessed dwellings on the supernatural show — is seen in a new clip getting ready for the next installment of the SYFY series.

In the brief video, posted on Instagram by the official SurrealEstate page, the Canadian actor is seen in a studio striking a variety of poses and moving his head around to show off different angles to the camera. "The many faces of Luke Roman ... ," the show's page posted. "Just trying to look my best when calculating my Annual percentage rate!," Rozon commented.

Watch Tim Rozon Get Ready for Season 2 of SurrealEstate:

The show, which also stars Sarah Levy, Adam Korson and Maurice Dean Wint, is set to return for Season 2 this summer, with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. A trailer for the latest adventure was released last month, with SYFY tweeting, "The Roman Agency is ready for more listings ... Prepare for more chills, thrills, and houses when #SurrealEstate returns this summer."

“I can’t wait for people to see what we did in Season 2," Rozon told Digital Journal last month. "I am reunited with my Schitt’s Creek co-star Sarah Levy. That cast is such a good group and we have new people coming on the show this year."

In 2021, it was announced that SurrealEstate wasn't expected to be picked up for Season 2. But last May, that decision was reversed. "It’s the best," Rozon told TV Insider in December. "I’ve been humbled many times. I didn’t need it to get canceled and uncanceled to feel the gratitude to get this part. I was already super happy to have it. When I got the call we were back, there was no better feeling in the world. I love this show I think it’s one of the best shows on TV right now. It’s like we’re filming a movie with each episode, and there are 10 episodes with each a different storyline."

