TV THIS WEEK: 'Moon Knight', 'The Walking Dead' & Jake Gyllenhaal hosts 'SNL'

Jake Gyllenhaal hosts this week's Saturday Night Live. Plus The Walking Dead, Moon Knight and more.

We’re heading into the start of summer, which means we’re hitting that sweet spot of new shows, and the stretch runs of TV looking to wrap up for a bit. Oh, plus lots of movies.

On the premiere side, we have the second season of Hulu’s mind-bending hit dramedy Woke, plus the Season 2 drop of Hulu’s The Hardy Boys. Disney+ has the second episode of its new MCU series Moon Knight, Apple TV+ has a new episode of Severance, and NBC has a new episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosted by Ambulance star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Peacock has a new season of animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild, The CW has a new The Flash, Starz has a new Outlander, and BBC America has the series finale of Killing Eve. On the movie side, SYFY has The A-Team, Signs and Clash of the Titans; while FX has the recent Fantasy Island horror reboot.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know wha you’ll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Moon Knight (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 2

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Woke (Hulu), Friday - Season 2



SEASON PREMIERE: Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series WOKE takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - “The We We Are”

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 10 p.m. - New Episode

Talented actors and comedians who are accompanied by a weekly guest host present a series of skits and sketches; includes musical performances from popular artists. Hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Acts of God”



Maggie prepares to defend Hilltop and the people of Riverbend against Hornsby.

MONDAY

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Peacock, Hulu), Monday - Season 7



SEASON PREMIERE: Like all who land in New York, the young residents of the Central Park Zoo have big plans, bigger dreams and the determination to pursue them with abandon, no matter the size.

Fantasy Island (FX), Monday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

WWE Monday Night RAW (USA), Monday 8 p.m. - Season 30, Episode 14

The superstars of the WWE square off in the ring and behind the scenes. For more than 25 years, WWE's greatest -- such as The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Becky Lynch and others -- have competed inside the squared circle on "Raw."

Signs (SYFY), Monday 8:30 p.m.

With the help of his brother (Joaquin Phoenix), a Pennsylvanian (Mel Gibson) investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields.

TUESDAY

Young Rock (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “In the Dark”



Nashville, 1987: Rocky promises he will find the family an apartment by the time Ata arrives from Hawaii, but the clock is ticking; Dwayne settles into his new Nashville life with the help of an old family friend, Downtown Bruno.

WWE NXT (USA), Tuesday 8 p.m. - Season 16, Episode 14

WWE's hottest up-and-coming Superstars compete to prove they've got what it takes; more than just evolution, it's a revolution; the entertainers, the leading men and women, the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.

Clash of the Titans (SYFY), Tuesday 8:30 p.m.

Perseus (Sam Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades (Ralph Fiennes) from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO), Tuesday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Interviews with professional skateboarders and archive footage from his early days in the sport highlight Tony Hawk's life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he has been synonymous for decades.

WEDNESDAY

Moon Knight (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 2

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

The Hardy Boys (Hulu), Wednesday - Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation.

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Reckless”



Barry's desire to keep the team safe is tested when Frost recklessly courts danger while trying to stop the Black Flame; Iris tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Reunion”



After receiving a new clue that could lead to Mia's whereabouts, Nicky and Henry race to find her before Russell Tan's forces do; Mei-Li is tested when a new restaurant opens nearby; Althea continues to struggle with the challenges of work.

Fast Five (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m.

In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) and ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead.

THURSDAY

Walker (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - “One Good Thing”



While Geri does her best to keep the Walker family's collective chins up, Walker and Cassie look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - “BattleBots: The Finals”



A new team will hoist the Giant Nut and be crowned BattleBots World Champion; the final eight bots face off in a robotic fight to the death.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “The Only Way Out Is Through”



The squad rallies together to test their abilities, with help from Vardemus; Hope experiences vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions; Landon continues on his quest for peace.

Copshop (SYFY), Thursday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station. However, when the hit man turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.

FRIDAY

Woke (Hulu), Friday - Season 2



See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - “The We We Are”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

The Blacklist (NBC), Friday 8 p.m. - “Andrew Kennison”



Tensions rise when Cooper's search for his blackmailer overlaps with the task force's latest Blacklist case.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Sandwich”



As Mel works to regain control of her powers, a conspiracy theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia; Maggie and Kaela get stuck in the past.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - “What Lies Below?”



More than 80% of the Earth's oceans remain unexplored, and in many ways, the underwater world is the final frontier; as new technology allows people to explore oceans and deep lakes more than ever before, nobody knows what they will find.

The A-Team (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative (Liam Neeson) and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator.

SATURDAY

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Saturday 9 p.m. - “Matters of the Head”



Featured magicians Ed Alonzo, Rob Lake, Shoot Ogawa, Clairvoyants, Stuart MacDonald and Eric Buss.

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 10 p.m. - New Episode

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “The Sound of Bleeding Gums”



Lisa meets the son of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy -- and attempts to improve his life.

Riverdale (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit”



After suspecting that Percival is about to make a big play, Archie, Betty and Jughead warn their friends about his potential threat to the town; Toni finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Acts of God”



See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Killing Eve (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Making Dead Things Look Nice; Hello, Losers”



SERIES FINALE: Eve takes on an even bigger revenge mission against The Twelve and realizes she may need Villanelle's help; Villanelle has a dalliance with the new assassin; Eve and Villanelle focus on making a seismic stab at The Twelve, risking their own lives.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 9 p.m. - “The World Turned Upside Down”



Honeymooning in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse is suddenly transported back to the 1700s.

