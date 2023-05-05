Vin Diesel Teases Fast X Story Is Something ‘Every Father and Mother Can Identify With’

It’s become a running wink and nod that the Fast & Furious films are all about “family” — but that pitch is more literal than ever when it comes to Fast X.

The 10th entry in the mainline franchise finds Dom (Vin Diesel) and his found family taking on a new villain who might be the most dangerous yet. Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) has had an ax to grind against Dom and his crew ever since the events of Fast Five, and has spent more than a decade mapping out a revenge plot that might finally bring the Fast Saga crashing.

As for the story, we see Dante’s plan finds him kidnapping and threatening Dom’s son, which is where Diesel teases the story takes an evolution that any parent should be able to connect with. In this case, it really is all about family.

“Dom lives in a world sometimes feels relatable, but the undercurrent of that world is not. His approach to fatherhood has to account for the world he’s been brought into - most often to save the world he never promised to save,” he explained in a new behind-the-scenes video. “In Fast X you will see a fatherhood that’s more like a fatherhood in the past, where you teach your kid to be a survivor. It’s something every father and mother can identify with. We all want the next generation to be better than the last. By blood or by bond, family is family.”

Check out the Behind-the-Scenes Look at Fast X Below:

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), and stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno and more.



Fast X opens May 19, pick up tickets right here.