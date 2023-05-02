Jason Momoa sets his sights on Brian Marcos in latest ‘Fast X’ trailer

It hasn’t happened often in the Fast Saga — maybe ever — but Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is actually afraid in the new trailer that’s just landed to kick the hype into overdrive for the May 19 arrival of Fast X.

“I’m afraid of losing someone I love,” Dom quietly confides to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in the brooding new clip, as scenes of every vulnerable member in his extended high-octane family flash by. The fam’s never been in more danger than they are in Fast X; they’re each in the revenge-minded crosshairs of new-but-familiar baddie, Dante (Jason Momoa), who swears payback for having his father ripped away after the Brazilian bank heist finale of Fast Five.

“How do you choose the ones you save?” taunts Dante in the clip below, clearly pleased with himself for masterminding a scheme that’ll force Dom to be in two places (or more) all at once in order to protect his own.

Check out the latest Fast X trailer now:

“Family” promises to take on new meaning for the family man himself in Fast X, as Dom realizes Dante’s plans call for bereaving him of the people — especially his young son, Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry) — whom he's come to hold most dear. “We used to live our lives one quarter-mile at a time,” Dom reflects. “… but things change.”

Thank Dante and his win-at-all-costs code for that. The son of now-deceased drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida in Fast Five), Dante appears in Dom’s world “from the shadows of the past,” teases Universal Pictures, “fueled by blood revenge, and…determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.”

The new trailer shows off fresh looks at Vatican City, previously teased as the site where Dante’s wicked-looking boulder-bomb threatens to tear a hole in the fabric of society itself. Reminiscent of the giant tethered bank vault chase in Rio that serves as the climax for Fast Five, it’s a key piece in the destructive plan that Dante’s meticulously been crafting for the past 12 years, since watching Dom and Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Walker) take out his father from an offscreen vantage point that at the time left both viewers — and Toretto — none the wiser.

“Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica,” teases Universal. “New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

Coming as the Fast Saga’s penultimate film, Fast X is set to raise the threat level to ultimate stakes before the final movie — billed as “Part 2” in a two-movie cycle — arrives in 2025 to send the franchise across the finish line.

Starring Diesel, Rodriguez, Momoa, and Perry alongside newcomer Brie Larson (Tess) and a slew of returning faces including Charlize Theron (Cipher), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej), Jason Staham (Shaw), Sun Kang (Han), Jordana Brewster (Mia), and Helen Mirren as Dom’s mother Magdalene, Fast X scorches into theaters everywhere beginning May 19. Grab your tickets here!