David Harbour's 'Violent Night' riding a one horse open sleigh onto Peacock this weekend

Merry Christmas....again! Peacock announced today that Universal Pictures' Violent Night will begin streaming on the platform this Friday — Jan. 20. During its theatrical run, the film racked up a 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and over $75 million at the global box office.

Written by Sonic the Hedgehog scribes — Pat Casey and Josh Miller — the festive romp stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) as an ass-kicking Santa Claus who goes up against a small army of gun-toting mercenaries on Christmas Eve. Chatting with SYFY WIRE over Zoom, Casey and Miller stated that they specifically wrote the part of Kris Kringle for Harbour.

"That was a rare moment because we always fantasy cast the movies in our mind just to make it easier for us to write … Often, it's actors who are now 30 years older or dead. We’re like, ‘It’s this so-and-so type from Ghostbusters,’ or that kind of thing, where you'd need a time machine to actually use our cast," Miller said. "But David Harbour was an interesting example where he was the exact person you should get at this moment in time to play it."

"And then we wound up with him for real, which was pretty incredible," added Casey. "We got the rare opportunity to see the finished movie and be like, ‘Yes, this is exactly how he envisioned Santa.’"

John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise) co-star.

Directed by Dead Snow alum Tommy Wirkola, the project was a joint effort between Universal and David Leitch's production company, 87North. Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella produced the movie alongside Leitch. Marc S. Fischer is an executive producer.

Violent Night is currently available to rent or purchase (with additional features like deleted scenes, commentary, and behind-the-scenes featurettes) on digital platforms. If you're hankering for a physical copy to hold in your own hands, however, the Blu-Ray and DVD editions of the film officially go on sale next Tuesday — Jan. 24.

Not ready to let get of all that holly and tinsel just yet? No worries! How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (the iconic animated special from 1966) can be found on Peacock. If you're in the mood for more blockbuster genre titles, be sure to check out Jurassic World, Halloween Ends, Nope, and SICK.