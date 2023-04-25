When will ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ be available to stream?

Look, the Mario movie is awesome on the big screen - but when will we get to see it at home?

Nintendo’s merry band of heroes are burning up the box office, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie riding high on its way to a $1 billion global box office haul (and almost certainly beyond) in the coming weeks.

We obviously know how to watch the movie in theaters (just go buy a ticket!) — but what about when we can watch it at home on streaming?

RELATED: Do mushrooms grow from dead Marios? Chris Pratt and Charlie Day weigh in on morbid fan theory

Universal Pictures and Illumination have yet to announce when the film will be available on streaming, though we can reasonably assume it will hit streaming sometime later this summer or fall. It’s also likely the hit animated film will stream first on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service, which has been home to all of Universal’s recent releases like NOPE, Knock at the Cabin, Cocaine Bear, The Bad Guys and more.

Of course, the studio hasn’t announced an exact streaming date at this point, which makes sense considering the film is ringing up all the gold coins on the big screen with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In most cases, studios will ride out the theatrical window to allow fans a chance to enjoy the film on the biggest screen possible, before shifting to streaming and home release 2-4 months down the line.

In the meantime, of course, the film is playing in theaters everywhere.

The long-awaited, animated Mario movie features the voice work of Chris Pratt as Mario; Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach; Charlie Day as Luigi; Jack Black as Bowser; Keegan-Micheal Key as Toad; and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Considering the love for Nintendo’s favorites, the film is having a bit of a cultural moment these days, with Black’s hilarious “Peach” ballad even charting on Billboard.

There’s been no word yet on any potential sequel(s), but considering the first movie is an unstoppable hit featuring tons of characters and worlds that could easily spinoff, it stands to reason more adventures are assuredly on the way soon.