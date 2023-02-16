Watch ‘Community’ star Allison Brie hilariously streak naked through a hallway

Allison Brie broke out as a star in NBC’s cult hit sitcom Community back in the early-to-mid 2010s, and though she’s gone on to appear in some prestige projects since then, the actress seems to still have retained plenty of the old Greendale Community College silliness. Which makes sense, considering she's set to reprise the role soon for the Community movie coming to Peacock.

While looking to calm down her nervous husband Dave Franco on a recent press tour for their new movie, Somebody I Used to Know, Brie got creative and took to the hotel hallway for a lap — actually, a few laps — of streaking to get a laugh out of him. Yes, really — and she posted the video to prove it. Judging by Franco’s nonchalant reaction simply deadpanning she should probably “get out of the hall,” you have to wonder if these hijinks aren’t all that uncommon. After Franco asks her to finish up her birthday suit sprints, Brie lets him know she’s actually wrapping up her third lap. So, she can probably skip the hotel gym at this point.

Check out the video below via Brie’s Instagram:

Brie is set to reunite with the Community gang later this summer to film the long-awaited Community movie, which will be coming exclusively to Peacock. Original creator Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty) is back and has written the script, and the project is set to return original stars Brie (Annie Edison), Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang). Donald Glover (Troy Barnes) is also expected to return. The show was a favorite among genre fans, spoofing everything from zombie outbreaks to sci-fi shootouts during its six season run.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said when the project was first announced. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

Community: The Movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but considering how long fans have kept the dream alive since the show ended back in 2015, the wait will almost certainly be worth it.