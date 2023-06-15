Need to Catch Up? Watch This Complete Recap of the Fast Saga in 9 Mins

Fast X has officially come home. The latest installment in the massive, globe-hopping Fast Saga is available on digital now, which means many fans will finally get to experience it for the first time, while others will be taking their second or third spin around the track. It also means more and more viewers might be trying to piece the franchise's continuity together in their heads as they watch.

Fortunately, Universal Pictures is here to help. In celebration of Fast X's arrival for home viewing this week, the studio dropped a handy guide to the entire Fast Saga continuity up to the beginning of Fast X, starting with The Fast and the Furious way back in 2001 and continuing all the way through F9 two years ago. Even if you're a seasoned fan, you'll be surprised just how much plot is packed into each of these movies. You might also be surprised as how quickly the video sums things up, moving through events in under 10 minutes.

Check it out:

The video is a very solid summation of events so far, but what's especially noteworthy about it is how efficiently it manages to put events in chronological order. As you may already know, The Fast Saga doesn't go in a straight line. Starting with Tokyo Drift, things get a little loopy, as the series doubles back for Fast & Furious to give us prequel films that feature the seemingly dead Han Lue (Sung Kang), up until the timeline synchs up again in Fast & Furious 6.

It's not all that hard to follow, but if you didn't know that's what was happening going into the films, you might spend at least a few minutes scratching your head, so it's nice to see a summary like this taking that into account, moving everything into relative chronological order. It's especially helpful in the context of Fast X, a film which features not just callbacks to Fast Five, but to Han's apparent death in Fast & Furious 6.

Fast X is now available on digital.