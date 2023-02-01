Here's what 'That '70s Show' star Debra Jo Rupp thinks happened to Steven Hyde

While it's no surprise to fans of That '70s Show that Hyde isn't featured in the new sequel series, That '90s Show, it's still fun to speculate what might have happened to the character. Hyde, played on the original sitcom (now streaming on Peacock) by Danny Masterson — who's in the middle of some very serious legal troubles — hasn't even come up in the new Netflix show.

But Debra Jo Rupp, who plays everybody's favorite mom, Kitty Forman, on both shows, has some thoughts. The actress, 71, was recently asked by Vulture what she thinks Hyde might be doing in the 1990s. And she gave an answer that was fitting for the anti-establishment Steven Hyde, who was known to spout conspiracy theories and ideas about the government while getting high in best pal Eric Forman's basement.

"I think Hyde is traveling overseas somewhere and involved in some conspiracy theory," Rupp theorized. She didn't get off that easy though, as the Vulture interviewer then offered that Hyde might be in jail. Rupp would only say that, "He’s involved in some political thing. Let’s say that."

Meanwhile, Masterson, 46, is due to be retried in Los Angeles for three rape counts after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial late last year. The retrial is tentatively set to begin in late March.

That '90s Show, which premiered on Jan. 19, picks up with the lives of most of the other original cast members. That includes Kitty and husband Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Michael (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). The show is a continuation of That '70s Show, the hit sitcom that's streaming exclusively now on Peacock.

There's also a new cast of younger characters in the revival, including Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna; and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), the son of Michael and Jackie.

Kunis — who's married to Kutcher in real life — recently said she thought it was odd that Jackie and Michael are married on That '90s Show. That's because, despite the fact that Jackie and Michael dated on That '70s Show, that original series ended with Jackie and Fez dating; and Michael in a relationship with someone else, Brooke, with them sharing a kid.

"My husband and I are together in [That ‘90s Show], which is weird 'cause we shouldn't have been," Kunis told Access Hollywood. "You know what, I called B.S. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think."

