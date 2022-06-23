The vampires start a nightclub in full trailer for 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Photo: What We Do in the Shadows | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX Networks YouTube

Next month, one of TV's most delightful genre experiences returns when What We Do in the Shadows drops its fourth season on FX. Based on the classic mockumentary of the same name, the series has built its own delightful little world of vampires, ghosts, witches, and much more over the course of three seasons so far. Now, the vampires are back for more, and this time they've got a plan.

What's the plan? Well, according to the new Season 4 trailer released this week by FX, a key venture this time around is the foundation of an all-new nightclub with the goal of attracting as many "rich humans" as possible. Plus, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) continues his growth after an apparent reincarnation, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) goes looking for a new wife, and Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) try to explain their lifestyle choices to their Staten Island neighbors. Like everything else in the series so far, it's strange, chaotic, and hilarious.

Check out the new trailer below:

Created by Jemaine Clement -- who co-wrote, co-directed, and co-starred in the original 2014 film -- and debuting on FX in 2019, What We Do in the Shadows moves the action from New Zealand in the film to Staten Island in the series, and again follows a group of housemates as they go about their daily lives as vampires. So far the series has introduced a number of twists growing the mythology of the film, the biggest being the ongoing narrative of Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), Nandor's familiar-turned-occasional-vampire-hunter, who discovers he's actually a descendant of Van Helsing.

Then there's Colin Robinson, an "energy vampire" who feeds by essentially sucking the will to live out of people by being as boring as possible, something Laszlo is eager to cure this season by raising Baby Colin to be an interesting person. Throw in talking dolls, hauntings, and plenty of amazing cameos, and you've got what's consistently been one of genre TV's most entertaining shows for the past three years. No wonder two more seasons are already on the way.

What We Do in the Shadows returns July 12 on FX.

