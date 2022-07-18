What’s on SYFY this week? ‘Batman,’ rewind with ‘Warehouse 13,’ ‘John Wick’ trilogy & more

Here’s the best of the best on SYFY for the week of July 18-24, 2022.

Looking for superheroes? Want to hang out with everyone’s favorite puppy owner John Wick? Looking to rediscover some magical artifacts? We’ve got you covered this week on SYFY.

SYFY is bringing all the classic Batman action with a lengthy marathon through the early glory (and disaster) days of the Dark Knight franchise, and also has some street racing action on the docket with a mini-marathon through some of the best installments in the Fast & Furious series.

Looking to the weekend, SYFY Rewind continues with recent hit Warehouse 13 running from beginning to end over the next few weeks. Then wrap up the weekend kicking it with the baddest ass version of Keanu Reeves known to man in John Wick.

Here’s the best of the best on SYFY for the week of July 18-24, 2022.

Tuesday: Batman returns (and returns some more!)

Sure, we’re more than a few Batman reboots deep into the DC universe these days, but there’s something gloriously nostalgic about the old days. Starting at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, go back to where it all started with Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin all running non-stop. You get the Burton years, and all the weirdness that came after. All on SYFY.

Wednesday: Vroom! Fast & Furious mini-marathon

While we patiently wait for the next big screen installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, go back to some of the early street races and set pieces on Wednesday with a batch of Furious flicks. Starting at 3 p.m. we have The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious and Fast Five all running back to back on SYFY.

Friday: SYFY Rewind hunts up more Warehouse 13

Pete and Myka head into Season 2 as the modern classic Warehouse 13 takes over SYFY Rewind on Friday once again. The magical artifact-hunting hit runs all day starting at 6 a.m. The run is part of a nostalgic programming block that’ll run all summer, featuring shows like Quantum Leap, Xena, Battlestar Galactica and more.

Sunday: Snuggle your puppy with the John Wick trilogy

Need to see some cute dogs? Or, to be more specific, need to see Keanu Reeves avenge some cute dogs? On Sunday, SYFY has the John Wick trilogy starting at 4:30 p.m. We’d say make a drinking game for every punch, but we all know that wouldn’t be safe. The marathon include John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. All on SYFY.