What’s on SYFY this week? ‘Resident Alien,’ Back to Hogwarts marathon, ‘The End is Nye’ & more

Bill Nye (y’know, the Science Guy?) continues to walk us through the end of world, Alan Tudyk and the gang are back for more Resident Alien and we have enough Wizarding World to kick off the school year and get you going through winter break — all on SYFY this week.

Season 2 of Resident Alien is all about the rogue alien baby, covering up a lingering murder (and maybe a few more), and trying to figure out what’s up with the handsome mystery alien played by Enver Gjokaj and his mysterious plot for the planet we call Earth. We also finish rolling out the run of Bill Nye’s new series The End is Nye (new episodes? Also nigh).

Beyond that, we have the continued rewatch for NBC’s hit sci-fi series La Brea, a bit of throwback Keanu Reeves action with Speed, and the back half of the week is loaded with non-stop Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts marathons to get us all in that back to school mood. If only all schools were as cool as Hogwarts.

Here's the best of what's coming to SYFY on Aug. 29 - Sept. 4.

Monday & Tuesday: The End is Nye

Bill Nye’s new Peacock series is getting some love on SYFY, with new episodes dropping at 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday night. The series finds everyone’s favorite Scent Guy digging into catastrophic challenges that could eventually take out humanity for good. It’s a fascinating show, and the entire run is also streaming on Peacock.

Tuesday: Don’t slow down for ‘Speed’

Almost 30 years later and Speed is just as awesome as ever. The white knuckle action flick stars a young Keanu Reeves as a cop who ends up on a bus jam-packed with a bomb inside it that’ll explode if the bus ever slows down. It’s a master class on action movie filmmaking, and can still put you on the edge of your seat. The film airs 5:30 p.m. on SYFY.

Wednesday: Baby alien fun continues on ‘Resident Alien’

The back half of Resident Alien Season 2 continues rolling out new episodes, as Harry and Asta try to deal with the alien baby on the loose, Linda Hamilton on the prowl for aliens, and the new evil alien roaming town looking to finish Harry’s job and destroy the Earth. Yeah, there’s a lot. Thankfully, the show remains as hilarious as ever. The new episode airs 10 p.m. on SYFY.

Wednesday: Fall deeper into the ‘La Brea’ sinkhole

Right after Resident Alien wraps up, catch the next episode of NBC’s La Brea, the hit sci-fi series that is revisiting its first season on SYFY ahead of Season 2’s debut this fall on NBC. The show follows a family, plus plenty of disparate survivors, who fall into a sinkhole that takes them seemingly back in time where … well, not a whole lot of stuff makes sense. Episode 6, titled “The Way Home,” airs at 11 p.m. on SYFY.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday: ‘Back to Hogwarts’ Marathon

As schools open back up for the 2022-2023 semester, head to everyone’s favorite school with a big ol’ Wizarding World marathon with the Harry Potter Back to Hogwarts marathon. The marathon includes the first two Fantastic Beasts films, as well as all eight Harry Potter films. They’ll be running pretty much non-stop from Thursday through Monday, so if you want some magical comfort food, SYFY is the perfect place to park the dial.