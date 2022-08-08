What's on SYFY this week? 'Resident Alien' returns! Plus 'Gremlins,' 'The Mummy,' 'La Brea' & more

Check out the best of the best from August 8-14, 2022 on SYFY.

This is not a drill: Resident Alien is back in action this week, with the follow-up to that killer cliffhanger finally getting resolved. But that’s not all — we also have some genre classics, a throwback marathon, a hot new NBC sci-fi hit and more.

The big headline is easily the premiere of Resident Alien 2B, which returns with new episodes every Wednesday for the next several weeks through the end of the season. There are also some excellent films on tap, and SYFY Rewind is winding down the full run of Warehouse 13 with the show’s mind-bending series finale.

Check out the best of the best from August 8-14, 2022.

Tuesday: Get beached with ‘The Shallows’

Sure, Jaws is the OG, but The Shallows is easily one of the most suspenseful shark thrillers in the water. Blake Lively stars as a surfer who is injured and stuck out in the water, trying to find a way to survive a prowling great white shark. It’s tense and terrifying — and hitting SYFY at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 catch-up

Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy day, so start it off right with a full-on catch-up with the first half of Resident Alien’s second season. The saga of Harry and his quest to no longer destroy the Earth is as funny as ever, from the trip to New York to bunker busting.

Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ is back, (alien) baby!

The wait is over for Resident Alien, and the midseason premiere picks up right after that gunshot in the woods. We’re thinking there will be plenty of killer twists (and laughs) to come. The premiere airs 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Only on SYFY (then streaming next-day on Peacock).

Wednesday: Fall into NBC’s ‘La Brea’

If you’re looking for more high-concept sci-fi after the end of Resident Alien’s new episode, you’re in luck — NBC’s hit series La Brea is gearing up for its Season 2 return this fall, and SYFY is airing some early episodes in case anyone needs a refresher. Immediately after Resident Alien, check out the first two episodes of La Brea’s first season at 11 p.m. on SYFY.

Friday: Fast forward to the ‘Warehouse 13’ finale

SYFY Rewind continues on with the final run of Warehouse 13, SYFY’s hit series about a team of agents investigating fantastical artifacts. The marathon runs all day and takes us through the show’s final season and series finale, which is just as wild and surprising as you remember from all those years ago. The marathon runs all day on SYFY.

Saturday: Don’t feed this ‘Gremlins’ mini-marathon after midnight

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, check out Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch for a throwback 1980’s sci-fi adventure. Just, y’know, remember the rules and take good care of Gizmo.

Sunday: Head to Egypt with ‘The Mummy’ mini-marathon

There’s a reason these movies are beloved two decades later — they’re just that good. Go back to the good ol’ days with Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and the rest of the gang as they take on the wildest mummies and adventures the 1920s have to offer. These flicks might be from the late-1990s and early-2000s, but they feel as timely as ever. The marathon starts at 9 p.m. and runs back to back with The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor.