What’s on SYFY this week? Nic Cage, 'Jeepers Creepers,' 'Die Hard(er)' & a Vin Diesel double feature

Here's what to check out on SYFY for the week of April 25 - May 1, 2022.

(L-R) Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003), Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988), Angelina Jolie in Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000), Vin Diesel in The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Photo: Movieclips Classic Trailers YouTube / Lionsgate Movies YouTube

While we patiently wait for Resident Alien to return for the back half of its second season this fall, and for the second season of Chucky to arrive (production is underway now!), there’s still plenty of other cool geeky goodies to check out in the meantime on SYFY.

We've curated some of our faves, from mini-movie marathons, deep cuts from our favorite genre stars like Nic Cage and Vin Diesel, a couple of the freakiest creature features of the past 20 years, and more. We've broken down the key dates and times, just to make the live viewing — or DVR programming or searching — a bit easier.

So dig into what we recommend to check out on SYFY for the week of April 25 - May 1, 2022.

Monday: Nic Cage, car thief extraordinaire

No, it’s not exactly a straight up genre movie, but Nic Cage has starred in plenty of genre hits over the years. He’s also back on the big screen this week with the acclaimed meta comedy action thriller The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. But before he was playing, well, himself, he was playing the slick car thief “Memphis” Raines, alongside genre mainstays like Angelina Jolie and Doctor Who star Christoper Eccleston in Gone in Sixty Seconds.

The film airs Monday in prime time at 8 p.m. on SYFY.

Tuesday: Vin Diesel double feature

Production is officially underway on the tenth Fast & Furious film, titled Fast X, but if you don’t want to wait until then to get your bald guy action fix — we have a Vin Diesel double feature on Tuesday that should do the trick. Diesel stars in his other action franchise, xXx: Return of Xander Cage at 8 p.m. Tuesday night (Diesel plays a daredevil spy in the, ahem, X Games-y action caper).

Immediately after that at 10:05 p.m., Diesel also leads The Last Witch Hunter, the dark fantasy action flick with plenty of ghouls and swordplay to go around.

Friday: Jeepers Creepers coming for our peepers

The freaky horror franchise Jeepers Creepers, about a killer creature roaming the empty highways, has spawned four installments total. But the first two are easily the best — and those two OG scare-fests air back-to-back Friday night in prime time. The first film stars Justin Long and Gina Phillips as they stumble upon the ancient killer, and Part 2 picks up with a school bus of basketball players and cheerleaders terrorized after a breakdown on the side of the road.

The first film airs at 8 p.m. Friday night on SYFY, with the sequel immediately after at 10 p.m.

Saturday: Die Hard, and then die a few more times

One of the mainstay action franchises arrives with a four-part mini-marathon, featuring Die Hard, Die Hard 2, Die Hard With a Vengeance and Live Free or Die Hard. In the wake of Bruce Willis' retirement from acting to focus on his health, it’s an excellent time to revisit some of his greatest work. The films run the gamut from old school cop action, to a twisty team up with Samuel L. Jackson, to a more sci-fi-y revival with John McClane facing off with a fresh faced tech terrorist in Timothy Olyphant.

The first film airs at 5 p.m. Saturday night on SYFY, with all the sequels stacked up behind it well into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Anaconda celebrates its 25th anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since we first trekked off into the jungle with Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube in Anaconda, but as the film celebrates its milestone anniversary, there’s no better time to climb back on the boat and remember how fantastically crazy this giant snake movie remains. If you remember nothing, remember the moment where the snake throws up Jon Voight. It holds up. The film airs Sunday, 8:30 a.m. on SYFY.

Heck, if you’ve already stayed up all night watching that string of Die Hard movies, just fuel up with some waffles and power on through into the Brazilian jungle. Do it for you. Do it for J. Lo.