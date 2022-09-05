What’s on SYFY this week? ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Fast & Furious’ & more

Here’s the best of what’s coming to SYFY for the week of Sept. 5-11, 2022.

The new season of Resident Alien continues to roll out this week, with Linda Hamilton causing all kinda of chaos in Patience for Harry and the gang. There’s also a Furious rubber-burning mini-marathon, some OG sci-fi and a Jumanji sequel you might’ve missed.

The alien secrets of Resident Alien are quickly starting to unravel, fresh off a timeline-breaking reveal about the true identity of Goliath. Not to mention that alien baby at the center of it all and seemingly in government possession now. We also have the fifth episode from the first season of La Brea this week, to get primed for the show’s return with new episodes in a few weeks on NBC.

Then a Fast & Furious mini-marathon featuring a few of the saga’s greatest hits, a throwback marathon of the original Quantum Leap series to get us fresh and ready for the revival series coming in a few weeks on NBC, and the Jumanji spiritual sequel Zathura, which is a crazy fun thrill ride.

TUESDAY: A little ‘Fast,’ a little ‘Furious’

Need a little speed to take you into mid-week? This should do the trick. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, SYFY has The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Fast & Furious running back to back to back. Just remember to buckle up first.

WEDNESDAY: ‘Resident Alien’ is new and still awesome

The back half of Resident Alien’s second second has held nothing back when it comes to big twists, big laughs and big sci-fi swings. The walls close in a little tighter this week, but don’t worry, we’re sure Harry (Alan Tudyk) will still have plenty of one-liners to go around. The new episode airs 10 p.m. only on SYFY.

WEDNESDAY: Sink into the ‘La Brea’ catch-up

Immediately after Resident Alien wraps its new episode, SYFY falls into the fifth episode of La Brea’s first season, making for a great chance to catch up on NBC’s sci-fi hit ahead of Season 2 premiering in a few weeks on NBC. Check it out at 11 p.m. on SYFY.

FRIDAY: Leapin’ back into ‘Quantum Leap’

One of the most eagerly-anticipated new fall shows is leaping back to the future (sorry), as NBC revives Quantum Leap with a new team taking up Sam Beckett’s old mission. But before we meet the new crew, catch up on all the old adventures with a mini-marathon running pretty much the entire day and night on SYFY.

SATURDAY: The forgotten sci-fi ‘Jumanji’ sequel

Before he was birthing the MCU with Iron Man, director Jon Favreau took a crack at a big ol’ family friendly sci-fi adventure with Zathura, it’s a lot of the same concepts just a sci-fi story instead of a jungle story. It was a box office flop, but critics liked it and it found some cult success in the years since its 2005 release.