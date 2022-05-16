What’s on SYFY this week? Rewind with ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Planet of the Apes’ & more

The throwback summer of SYFY Rewind continues this week with more Quantum Leap, along with plenty of great movies that science fiction fans should love.

Kick things off with some whodunnit action Tuesday night with Rain Johnson’s acclaimed murder mystery Knives Out, which is loaded with A-list stars. Thursday afternoon brings a modern sci-fi comedy some fans might’ve missed, with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reuniting for 2011’s E.T-esque Paul (the film also features one of the best cameos in modern history).

Friday is positively loaded with leaps, as SYFY Rewind aims to kick the weekend off with some “Oh, boy…” style with a mini-marathon of the original Quantum Leap series (a perfect chance to get up to speed ahead of the revival coming to NBC soon). Saturday afternoon brings Tim Burton’s controversial 2001 revival of the Planet of the Apes franchise, then wrap up the weekend with some gorgeous sci-fi cinema thanks to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Sunday morning.

Here's what we recommend on SYFY for the week of May 16-22, 2022.

TUESDAY: Get your ‘Knives Out’

The award-winning Rain Johnson murder mystery, which has a sequel in the works at Netflix, is set to air at 9 p.m. Tuesday on SYFY. The film chronicles the circumstances of a crime novelist’s death as a renowned detective tries to piece together what happened. It stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette and Jamie Lee Curtis. Also of note: Johnson and Gordon-Levitt are reuniting for another mystery drama at Peacock called Poker Face.

THURSDAY: Meet the modern-day E.T. in ‘Paul’

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost take a big swing at a sci-fi story with Paul, airing at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon on SYFY. Pegg and Frost star as two sci-fi fans who meet a real-life alien (voiced by Seth Rogen). Worth it for that aforementioned cameo, honestly.

FRIDAY: SYFY Rewind with ‘Quantum Leap’

A full day of Quantum Leap wraps up the work week as the SYFY Rewind all-day marathon gets into the meat of Season 2 on Friday starting at 6 a.m., as Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett keeps leaping all though history to right wrongs and try to find his way home. The SYFY Rewind marathons will also feature shows like Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess as the summer rolls on.

SATURDAY: Tim Burton puts his spin on a sci-fi classic

We’ve recently enjoyed an acclaimed revival of the Planet of the Apes franchise, but before all that, Tim Burton took a shot with 2001’s Planet of the Apes. It followed an astronaut played by Mark Wahlberg, who crash lands in a bizarre world ruled by apes. This being Burton, he puts a very unique spin on the classic sci-fi concept. The film airs Saturday at 12:25 p.m. on SYFY.

SUNDAY: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Director Luc Besson made one of the most ambitious sci-fi films in recent years with this adaptation of the classic sci-fi comic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The 2017 film didn’t light the box office on fire, but it was an absolutely gorgeous, huge bit of sci-fi world-building. The easy pitch is that it's basically a big sci-fi adventure, starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, but there's so much more once you get into it. It airs a bit early in the day, at 7 a.m. on SYFY.