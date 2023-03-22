Where and when to stream M. Night Shyamalan's apocalyptic mystery-thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'

L-R: Director M. Night Shyamalan and Dave Bautista on the set of Knock at the Cabin. Image courtesy of Universal Pictures/PhoByMo

L-R: Director M. Night Shyamalan and Dave Bautista on the set of Knock at the Cabin. Image courtesy of Universal Pictures/PhoByMo

Missed Knock at the Cabin during its theatrical run? Not to worry, dear reader! M. Night Shyamalan's apocalyptic mystery-thriller is now available to watch in the comfort of your own home...if you're willing to invite it in, that is.

A baseline version of the movie (aka no special features) is currently available to rent or purchase on Digital and VOD platforms like Apple TV and Vudu. The complete digital edition with all of the bonus content (deleted scenes and a peek behind the curtain of the Universal production) arrives this Friday — March 24. Peacock subscribers will gain access to Knock at the Cabin on the same day, albeit without any of the special features. Physical copies (DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD) don't go on sale until Tuesday, May 9.

Based upon the Bram Stoker Award-winning novel written by Paul Tremblay — The Cabin at the End of the World — Knock centers around a tight-knit family of three: Eric (Jonathan Groff), Andrew (Ben Aldridge), and their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui).

Their relaxing summer getaway at a remote, lakeside cabin in the middle of nowhere is suddenly interrupted by the arrival of Leonard (Dave Bautista) and three other strangers — Redmond (Rupert Grint), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and Adriene (Abby Quinn) — who wield strange weapons and believe that the world will end unless the terrified family chooses to sacrifice one of their own.

RELATED: Could 'Knock at the Cabin's Pacific Northwest tsunami really happen?

Sitting down with SYFY WIRE ahead of the film's wide release, Shyamalan described the project as a claustraphobic "jury movie" in the vein of Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men, "where you’re going ‘Innocent! Guilty! Innocent! Guilty!’” he said.

In a separate interview, Aldridge stated that Knock felt incredibly timely, given recent events. "We’ve just survived a pandemic and the climate crisis is right there, every day, for us to be challenged by,” he said. “Truth is a very interesting concept in our times right now, as is belief. If you believe something does it make it true? I was thinking about those things. I watched a lot of documentaries about cults and Qanon."

Shyamalan — who produced the feature alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan — shares screenplay credit with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox were executive producers.

Looking for more horror to make your spine tingle and blood curdle? Don't miss SYFY's hit horror series Chucky, which was just picked up for a third season.