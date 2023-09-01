Where to Stream the Original Ghostbusters Films for Halloween

It's September, which means for some of us, Halloween is basically already here. With the promise of fall weather comes the urge to watch as many spooky things as possible, but sometimes we like a few laughs with our scares. That's where Ghostbusters comes in. The comedy classic and its sequels have been delighting audiences at Halloween and beyond for nearly 40 years now, and thankfully for fans, there's a pretty easy way to watch the fun this Halloween.

Where Are Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II Streaming?

Photo: Ghostbusters (3/8) Movie CLIP - We Came, We Saw, We Kicked Its Ass! (1984) HD

As you may have heard, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is going all out for Halloween 2023 with a massive roster of new additions to its catalog just in time for the spooky season. Beginning September 1, the streamer's offerings will include more than 100 additional horror films (on top of an already robust horror lineup), from modern classics to black-and-white icons and much, much more.

You see where we're going with this, right? Yes, the Peacock Halloween lineup this year does include 1984's Ghostbusters, directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver. So, starting September 1 (today!) you can watch the original classic –– about four guys who start up a ghost pest control service and wreak havoc on NYC –– as many times as you like between now and Halloween.

But wait, there's more! Peacock's Halloween offerings also include Ghostbusters II, the 1989 follow-up to the original film, featuring the return of the entire original cast to the fold as the Ghostbusters struggle to get back on their feet after the events of the first film. It's not quite as fondly remembered as the original, of course, but Ghostbusters II still has plenty of great moments, and come on, the completist in you just has to stream it after you see the first one, right?

Where Are All of the Ghostbusters Movies Streaming?

Photo: Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters was an absolutely massive hit in the summer of 1984, becoming one of the most successful comedy movies of all time up to that point, and spawning not just a movie sequel, but an animated series that ran for seven seasons, not to mention merch galore.

It was only a matter of time before someone came along and decided it was time for a reboot, and sure enough, we've gotten that with Ghostbusters not once, but twice. In 2016, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helmed a new Ghostbusters with an all-female version of the title team featuring comedy icons Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. That one isn't streaming anywhere at the moment, but you're welcome to rent it in the usual places.

Then, in 2021, Ivan Reitman's son, filmmaker Jason Reitman, took the helm of a legacy sequel to the original duo of movies. Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the family of the late Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) as they cope with his legacy and find an old evil lurking beneath the plains of Oklahoma. The film was successful enough to launch a sequel, directed by Monster House's Gil Kenan, set to hit theaters next year. If you're itching for the next chapter of the story, you can find Afterlife streaming on Starz right now.

