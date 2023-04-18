Why isn't Yoshi in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'? We've got some answers

The Super Mario Bros. Movie dominated the box office again this past weekend and some fans of the hit film based on the Nintendo video game series can't help but wonder: Why isn't Yoshi in the film? The lovable dinosaur-like creature often serves as Mario and Luigi's sidekick, but was nowhere to be found in his usual green form in the animated flick. Other colors have been offered as options to play in multiplayer games, since the word Yoshi also refers to the wider species, and not just one character.

Though we don't get a green Yoshi in a major role in the film, we do get a quick glimpse of some other-colored Yoshis in the flick — and one dinosaur-sized hint of what's to come during a post-credits scene. If you've already seen the movie, then you've probably already spotted — or maybe not, since it was so brief — Mario and Princess Peach passing a herd of Yoshis running in a pretty flora-filled land. There are pink Yoshis, blue ones, yellow ones — but not a green one in sight.

There is, however, a massive hint after the credits roll. The camera zooms in on a lil' white egg with green polka dots. It begins to shake and then cracks open from the inside, and we hear a little voice yell, "Yoshi!" While a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has yet to be officially announced, if that isn't a hint of what's to come, we don't know what is.

Seemingly saving Yoshi for a sequel makes some sense, considering there were plenty of characters, worlds and concepts to introduce in the first film. But with the world established, having Mario hop on his trusty pal Yoshi in a sequel leaves a fun wrinkle to explore in future adventures.

It also doesn't hurt that the film has been killing it at the box office, making justification for a sequel mighty strong. In its second weekend alone, the movie earned $92.5 million, making it the second-biggest second weekend ever for a film, and the best for an animated film, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Worldwide, the film has already made $700 million since it debuted, and is the top-grossing video game adaptation ever made.

The film — from Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo — stars Chris Pratt in the voice of Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) and Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong) rounding out the cast.

