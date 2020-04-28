A binge guide for the animated appearances of Catwoman

If you're not going to start with Selina's epic two-part first appearance,"The Cat and the Claw," the next best place to go is going to be "Catwalk."

Feeling listless and annoyed at having been forced to give up her life as Catwoman by both Batman and the courts, Selina tries to find satisfaction in attending gala events. When she runs into Bruce Wayne and Veronica Vreeland at a museum event exhibiting extinct wildlife, she becomes pensive and then angry when they attempt to praise the hunter Stanton Vreeland, who she blames for forcing the animals into extinction to begin with. This antsy, annoyed feeling follows her in a confrontation with the Ventriloquist, who she agrees to work with in order to take vengeance on the Vreeland family for their history of animal cruelty. This puts her at odds with Batman once more, who ultimately becomes disappointed by her inability to give up her Catwoman persona.

This episode is a great character study of Selina that truly sympathizes with her feelings of being caged.