Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in AMC's The Walking Dead
Tag: Comics
The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman explains Rick Grimes' 'inevitable' comic fate
Legends-Of-Tomorrow-Season-4-Cast-Poster
Tag: Fangrrls
Legends of Tomorrow just keeps getting weirder and queerer
Galaxy's Edge comic
Tag: Podcast
How to go from covering comic books to writing them for Marvel [Ep. 84]
Deadly Class and Happy!
Tag: TV
Deadly Class and Happy! canceled by SYFY
Ad Astra Poster
Source: 20th Century Fox

Ad Astra sends Brad Pitt to space in mysterious first trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 5, 2019

It’s been relative radio silence on Ad Astra, the long-coming space drama from the writer/director behind dramatic gems like The Lost City of Z, James Gray. It lost its initial premiere date, and with a cast stacked with figures like Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, and Tommy Lee Jones, it’s been a little weird that the film — which was supposed to premiere in both January and May of 2019, but is now scheduled for the fall — has remained so secretive. But now fans can finally get a first look at the sci-fi film thanks to its first trailer.

A little Interstellar, a little Gravity, with a dash of Heart of Darkness thrown in for good measure, Ad Astra sends Roy McBride (Pitt) on a hunt for his lost father (Jones), and the edges of space are inhospitable to both life and hope. The first trailer introduces fans to a mission searching for alien life, which may give a clue as to why McBride’s father disappeared in the first place.

Check it out:

Alien substances, an approaching armageddon, and a delightfully dry robot voice — what’s not to like? And wait, was that a gun fight on the moon? Let's take a breather and look at the poster:

Ad Astra Poster

And that final conversation, seemingly between Pitt and Jones, only makes the mystery more engrossing. They definitely find each other... but what does it mean — and what did they discover out on the fringes of space?

Fans can finally find out when Ad Astra premieres on Sept. 20.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ad Astra
Tag: Brad Pitt
Tag: Tommy Lee Jones

