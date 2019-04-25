This hilarious anti-spoiler PSA for Avengers: Endgame wants you to avoid a nasty dust-up

Famously strict theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is known for its funny PSAs asking audience members to stay quiet and not use their phones during movies. Stars from all walks of life - be they Jeff Goldblum or the puppets of the Happytime Murders - have chimed in to remind fans what kind of moviegoing experience they should get at the Drafthouse.

Now, with Avengers: Endgame representing a decade’s worth of tablesetting, a more unknown entity stars in a video to go along with Marvel’s anti-spoiler campaign — with deadly results. Some bad fans may be in danger of a Thanos snap, even after Infinity War. Sorry, MovieBoi. After spoiling the deaths of Infinity War, Thanos makes sure this fan won’t repeat his crimes for Endgame, even if teh subscriber base demands it.

Check it out:

Video of MovieBoi SPOILS Avengers: Infinity War

Drafthouse explains in a release that their bathrooms, lobbies, and hallways are all spoiler-free zones. Get off the premises before discussing the film or else you’ll be zapped like the below images of our fallen Avengers:

And there will be a lot of people to keep quiet. Endgame is already setting records for ticket preorders and smashing the box office in territories that have screened the film early. Oh, and it's poised to make over a billion dollars in a week. That's a lot of fans that could get snapped if they don't keep their mouths shut.

Abide the rules when seeing Avengers: Endgame this weekend.