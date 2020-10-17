The best horror comic book movie adaptations for people who love to cross genres

It still feels weird that we haven't had a big comic book movie in theaters since Birds of Prey back in February, especially since we've had nine or 10 comic book movies a year for the past couple of years. Even when we did get new comic book movies, they were starting to look pretty similar to each other, both in terms of storylines pandering to future franchises and also in visual styles.

That being said, every once in a while we do get a new comic book movie that changes what we think of the medium, movies that aren't afraid to go to darker, and scarier places. Now that we fully entered the Halloween season, it's the perfect season to watch a horror comic book movie. And in case you don't know which one to pick, we've gathered the best, gnarliest, scariest, coolest, and even the campiest horror comic book movie adaptations.