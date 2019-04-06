Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Alcatraz trailer and this week's Gamegrrl news

It’s April, and yet most of the country is still pretty chilly. You’re probably getting cabin fever, and it sucks to go outside and see trees bare of leaves. Brings up an existential crisis, doesn’t it? This is why people started ceremonies to bring on the seasons. Too much cold messes with you, and we all need a little sun. Of course, you could just get a sun lamp and wear your shorts inside while playing video games. Samesies, right? Here is all the Gamegrrl news for the week ending April 6, 2019.
Here is the info for you: “The new Blackout Alcatraz map is set in a fog-filled island boasting a variety of environments that all lead up to the big cellhouse atop the hill. Requiring new strategies and tactics, players will drop in, gear up and fight through both close-quarters combat and long-range exterior firefights as they battle to be the last squad standing.”
Alcatraz is launching in addition to the original Blackout map, so players will have two distinct maps to choose from when jumping into the mode. Also, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout is free for the month of April! We do so love free things.
Here is the info for you: “The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”
Here is the info for you: “Sean and Daniel Diaz’s journey to Mexico continues in Episode 3, a few months after the events in Episode 2 and the boys’ escape from Beaver Creek. The brothers experience life on the fringes of society, as they befriend a close-knit community of drifters and runaways, and become embroiled in the illegal cannabis trade among the towering redwood forests of California.
“Sean and Daniel’s resolve is put to the test once again, as new relationships create friction between them and they both learn much about who they are as individuals. Uncertain about their once united purpose, can they stay together, or will their journey together end here?”
The big news here, however, is that all the episodes of the game will be available to buy separately from the season pass from now one. They did this because of fan requests, so believe it or not, that comment you left made a difference!
Here is the info for you: “World War Z’s co-op campaign takes place across four episodes, each containing three chapters, set in New York, Jerusalem, Moscow and Tokyo. Before diving into a chapter, you will need to select a class and weapon loadout. Whether supporting the team with ammo and heals, specializing in explosives or unleashing devastating firepower, you’ll find a class suited to any playstyle.
“In World War Z, every play session tells its own unique story of survival through the help of the AI director, which constantly adapts to the actions of you and your squad. For example, a stealthy approach is rewarded with far less zombies spawns, allowing you to conserve precious ammunition. When it comes to massive swarm events, struggling squads may also be granted additional defensive equipment such as an extra auto turret or mortar.”
In addition to the story, you can also battle your buddies in a 4v4 across a bunch of different PvPvZombies modes, including “zombified twists” on King of the Hill, Domination, and Deathmatch, as well as the all-new Scavenge Raid and Vaccine Hunt modes.
