Captain Marvel could literally eat the other Avengers, according to George R.R. Martin

At this point it's no secret that Captain Marvel, the latest hero introduced into the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is incredibly powerful. She has certainly proven to be powerful at the box office, where she has surpassed $200 million domestically, and grabbed an international take over $760 million. The Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed film is expected to surpass $1 billion before leaving cinemas. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) doesn't need to prove anything to anybody, but Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire) author George R.R. Martin is giving her a vote of confidence just the same.

Well, not full confidence, mind you. Over on his blog, Martin recently said that the film is "a lot of fun," but calls himself "an old (very very old) Marvel fanboy," and admits to being a little "saddened" that the original Captain Marvel, known as Mar-Vell, has his history changed a bit in the new film. He says that "he's kind of a purist when it comes to adaptation," which is quite interesting when you consider most of Game of Thrones from the end of Season 4 onward.

That said, he goes on to say that the movie is "hugely entertaining," and that he is excited for how Danvers will be used in Avengers: Endgame. He calls her "far and away the most powerful character in the MCU." He's not wrong, though he doubles down and takes that argument to the next level with comparisons.

No stranger to describing sumptuous meals in more detail than anyone could ever want, Martin writes, "She could eat Iron Man for lunch and have Thor for dessert, with a side of Doctor Strange." He doesn't go into as much detail as he did when describing certain cakes in his books (or the cloak colors worn by some mercenary characters), but he ends with writing, "Thanos is in trouble now."

Why is Carol so powerful? In terms of this iteration of the character, she received her powers directly from a blast of Tesseract energy. We know that the Tesseract, the McGuffiniest McGuffin to ever McGrace the MCU, is actually the Space Stone. Still, the Tesseract was able to do all kinds of incredible things before Thanos crushed it like Loki's throat — it allowed Red Skull and Arnim Zola to create insane Hydra weapons, it transported Red Skull to Vormir (seemingly for eternity, good job security there), and also proved instrumental in creating portals whenever a villain needed one.

It might not be the most powerful of the infinity stones, but Carol got a direct hit from some of its energy, which was tinkered with by the new Mar-Vell, Dr. Lawson (Annette Bening) herself. Throw in a little Kree-blood transfusion (classic), some decent Kree battle training, and her realization that she can be emotional whenever the flerken she feels like it, and you've got a potent brew. Tony Stark certainly wouldn't be a problem, and even the God of Thunder might think twice before taking her on. He would be right to do so.

Thankfully, Captain Carol "Avenger" Danvers is on the side of the heroes, so let's hope that she won't have to eat any of them for any of her meals. The one who should really be shivering with fear on every inch of his wrinkled, purple Grimmace skin is Thanos — as Martin writes, he is definitely in trouble. Let's see if he can snap his way out of this one! We doubt it. He will be so much toast.

Higher, further, faster, baby! Who's hungry?

