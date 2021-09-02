Charlie Cox responds to that Daredevil theory from 'No Way Home' trailer: 'Those are not my forearms'

Sorry, Daredevil fans — turns out those are apparently not Matt Murdock's arms lurking in the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, actor the Devil of Hell's Kitchen himself, Charlie Cox, denied the viral fan theory, stating: "I can promise you those are not my forearms." Ever since the teaser debuted last week to record-breaking viewership numbers, some theory-hungry fans have insisted that Matt's hands appear in the bit where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is questioned by police about the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home.

But just because Mr. Murdock is not in the trailer, doesn't mean he won't appear in the finished movie (out in theaters this winter). He still could show up as Peter's legal counsel because that's what Matt does. He stands up for the little guy, especially if that little guy happens to be a superhero who has found themselves in hot water. If that is the case, though, Cox is keeping the information to himself until December. Attorney-client privilege and all. Also NDAs — lots and lots of NDAs.

"I'm not on social media, so I don't have the same awareness about it as other people probably do," the actor said during a recent YouTube interview with Steve Varley. "But obviously, I hear about it. My mom will tell me about it and my wife is aware of it ... It makes me feel very grateful that people care that much. I also wouldn't want to ruin something either way. It makes me a little anxious in that regard. It's a difficult thing to talk about. All I'll say is everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens."

While the Daredevil theory turned out to be unfounded, there are still plenty of guesses that could turn out to be true.

Helmed by the returning Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Friday, Dec. 17.