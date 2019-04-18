New Child's Play trailer lets us finally hear Mark Hamill's take on Chucky

Earlier this week, Orion Pictures gave us our first look at the full redesign of Chucky in this summer's remake of Child's Play from director Lars Klevberg.

Now, thanks to a second official trailer for the film, we finally get to hear what the iconic antagonist sounds like when played by the legendary Mark Hamill (Star Wars), who is taking over the job from Brad Dourif.

As for the general story beats, those should sound familiar to longtime fans of the franchise: single mom (Aubrey Plaza) unknowingly buys a homicidal doll for her young son, Andy (Gabriel Bateman), who begins to take the blame for the toy's bloody escapades, which obviously draw an investigative cop (Brian Tyree Henry) into the mix.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of CHILD&#039;S PLAY Official Trailer #2 - (2019)

Tim Matheson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) co-stars as Henry Kaslan, the CEO of the tech company that made Chucky, who is part of the Buddi line of kid's toys. What we don't know is how Chucky turns evil: will they stick with the voodoo plot device from the original film or blame it on a really bad programming glitch for a modern day twist?

Judging by the trailer above, Chucky won't be going at it alone, because Buddi dolls can connect to any Kaslan device. We'd wager it's probably not a longshot to say that in the world of the film, every space is filled with those devices, allowing the evil doll to turn the mundane into the murderous. Fortunately, Andy won't be all alone either as it looks as if he'll be recruiting his human friends to help take Chucky down.

Here's the new poster, too:

Credit: Orion Pictures

Chucky fever seems to be in the air these days: SYFY is working on its own series about the famous doll, collaborating with original franchise creator Don Mancini, who is writing and executive-producing. David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) — who produced the original film and its six sequels — and Nick Antosca (Hulu’s The Act) are also working behind the scenes as producers on the series. No premiere date is set for the show yet.

Meanwhile, the Child’s Play movie remake will try to be your best friend forever (and ever) when it hits theaters on June 21.

What do you think of Hamill's take on the character's voice? Offer up your thoughts in the comments below!