Child's Play TV series has a tentative title and promises to go back to horror basics

Two weeks back, SYFY announced that it was developing a Child's Play series with Chucky creator Don Mancini. Now, the upcoming show has a tentative title, according to Nick Antosca, who is working on the project alongside Mancini, who was a writer on Channel Zero, which Antosca created.

“The working title is Chucky,” he told /Film at the TCA 2019 winter press tour. “That could change, but that’s the working title.”

The working title is a bit self-evident for any fan of the horror franchise, die-hard or otherwise. What's really noteworthy is Antosca's assurance that the series would harken back to Chucky's roots — mainly Child's Play (1988) and Child's Play 2 (1990) — and remain in line with established canon.

“The series is going to be closer to the tone of the first two movies in the series though,” he added. “It’s going to go back to a sort of classic scare... It’s consistent with that mythology, but it’s a whole new story. So, you could come into it without knowing anything about the previous stuff and get into it. But it is consistent with all the mythology that has come before, so it is in canon.”

Naturally, Antosca revealed that it's all but inevitable that Brad Dourif will return to voice the eponymous killer doll like he has done all these years. Despite an all-new roster of characters (besides Chucky, of course), there is a good chance we'll eventually get to see Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), and even Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent).

Mancini himself is not involved with the upcoming Child's Play remake, which opens in theaters June 21. Refusing to take on a producing credit without any creative control over his creation, he commented:

“[W]hen someone says, ‘Oh yeah, we would love to have your name on the film’… it was hard not to feel like I was being patronized. They just wanted our imprimatur of approval — which I strenuously denied them."

Jennifer Tilly backed up Mancini not longer after the remake's first trailer dropped online. Posting a picture of her posing with Tiffany, she wrote:

"New Chucky movie? Ummm...no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky."

For our full coverage of the TCA 2019 winter tour, click here.