Chucky to Hellraiser, In Search of Darkness doc promises 'definitive' look at '80s horror

For many horror fans, it's never been better than the scary movies of the 1980s. Now, a new documentary is offering us what's billed to be the "definitive" look at the flashiest, goriest, and arguably most influential decade of horror cinema ever.

In Search of Darkness, a new documentary from UK-based CreatorVC Studios, has already completed a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund its production, and is now preparing for a July release for backers only. In an effort to offer the film's initial release to even more people, CreatorVC has just launched an IndieGoGo campaign that will raise more funds to complete the film's release as well as grant more backers the chance to see the movie before anyone else.

With a mission statement of "bringing the Horror community together to celebrate the most iconic era in cinema history," In Search of Darkness features interviews with more than 40 horror legends, modern stars, and experts on the genre as it looks back at the fright flicks of the 1980s, from slasher movies to body horror to monster madness. The film doesn't just celebrate the fun of the films, though. It also digs into what the various themes and ambitions of horror classics of the decade mean, from the rise of Reaganomics to more opportunities for women and minorities onscreen to a new era of body horror films as HIV and AIDS were on the rise. It's a critical journey as well as a celebratory one.

Among the interviews assembled for the film is a Who's Who of '80s horror, including Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Joe Dante (Gremlins), Keith David (The Thing), Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator), Don Mancini (Child's Play), Greg Nicotero (Evil Dead II), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) and many, many more. Check out the trailer below.

Video of IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS (2019) Official Trailer HD

The IndieGoGo campaign for In Search of Darkness runs through the end of this month with tiers ranging fror £20 (for a digital download of the movie) all the way up through £3500 (for an executive producer credit), and all manner of swag in between. Head over there and check it out.