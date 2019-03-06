Latest Stories

gettyimages-174124938-594x594
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Brian K. Vaughan to write live-action Gundam film; more
Google Arts & Culture the big bang ar ap
Tag: Science
The Big Bang is even bigger when Tilda Swinton narrates it
Devil Aspect Hero
Tag: Comics
Author Craig Russell enters an evil asylum in his new gothic thriller, The Devil Aspect
woman-reading
Tag: Fangrrls
12 SFF books you should pick up in March
In Search of Darkness logo

Chucky to Hellraiser, In Search of Darkness doc promises 'definitive' look at '80s horror

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 6, 2019

For many horror fans, it's never been better than the scary movies of the 1980s. Now, a new documentary is offering us what's billed to be the "definitive" look at the flashiest, goriest, and arguably most influential decade of horror cinema ever. 

In Search of Darkness, a new documentary from UK-based CreatorVC Studios, has already completed a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund its production, and is now preparing for a July release for backers only. In an effort to offer the film's initial release to even more people, CreatorVC has just launched an IndieGoGo campaign that will raise more funds to complete the film's release as well as grant more backers the chance to see the movie before anyone else. 

With a mission statement of "bringing the Horror community together to celebrate the most iconic era in cinema history," In Search of Darkness features interviews with more than 40 horror legends, modern stars, and experts on the genre as it looks back at the fright flicks of the 1980s, from slasher movies to body horror to monster madness. The film doesn't just celebrate the fun of the films, though. It also digs into what the various themes and ambitions of horror classics of the decade mean, from the rise of Reaganomics to more opportunities for women and minorities onscreen to a new era of body horror films as HIV and AIDS were on the rise. It's a critical journey as well as a celebratory one. 

Among the interviews assembled for the film is a Who's Who of '80s horror, including Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Joe Dante (Gremlins), Keith David (The Thing), Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator), Don Mancini (Child's Play), Greg Nicotero (Evil Dead II), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) and many, many more. Check out the trailer below.

The IndieGoGo campaign for In Search of Darkness runs through the end of this month with tiers ranging fror £20 (for a digital download of the movie) all the way up through £3500 (for an executive producer credit), and all manner of swag in between. Head over there and check it out. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: In Search of Darkness
Tag: Horror
Tag: 1980s

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: 1980s
Tag: Nostalgia
InSearchOfDarknessDocumentaryHero2018
In Search of Darkness horror doc takes a bloody nostalgic romp through the 1980s
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Forgotten Women of Genre
Tag: Strong Female Characters
finalgirl_2
Forgotten Women of Genre: Carol Clover and the Final Girl
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Nickelodeon
Are You Afraid of the Dark
Horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? returning as miniseries at Nickelodeon
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: Freddy Krueger
Freddy Krueger Getty
Someone actually tried to smuggle a Freddy Krueger glove past TSA
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0