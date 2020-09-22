Jurassic World: Dominion's Colin Trevorrow says we 'may be underestimating' size of Jurassic Park reunion

When Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters everywhere next summer, it'll feature the reunion of three franchise vets: Laura Dern ("Ellie Sattler"), Sam Neill ("Alan Grant"), and Jeff Goldblum ("Ian Malcolm"). The trio hasn't been seen onscreen together since the first Jurassic Park in 1993, though Goldblum had a brief role in 2016's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. As Neill has said before, he, Dern, and Goldblum won't just have glorified cameos, but will be key players throughout the entire story. Now, we also have exclusive confirmation on that front from writer-director Colin Trevorrow.

"I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie," the filmmaker told SYFY WIRE during a digital junket for Netflix's new animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. "It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life."

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Little is known about Dominion's plot, but we do know that dinosaurs are now a regular part of human civilization after being released onto the mainland by Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) at the end of Fallen Kingdom. Based on leaked photos, we may be heading to the Arctic. A 10-minute short (titled "Battle at Big Rock") set in the aftermath of the last film was released last September and provided a neat, albeit terrifying, glimpse into everyday life with giant lizards.

Dominion, which also features the return of Chris Pratt ("Owen Grady") and Bryce Dallas Howard ("Claire Dearing"), restarted its U.K. production over the summer after a multi-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict health safety measures (including three virus tests a week) were put in place to keep the cast and crew safe. At this time, it's unclear how close the picture is to wrapping principal photography.

When asked if there was anything he shot recently that totally blew his mind, Trevorrow answered that something blows his mind "every day." He quickly followed that up with: "This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of a design."

Credit: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The director co-wrote the threequel's screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). In terms of supporting players, BD Wong (another JP vet) is also coming back to play the nefarious, gene-splicing Henry Wu. Meanwhile, Campbell Scott will play the two-faced BioSyn employee Lewis Dogdson (originally portrayed by Cameron Thor), who hasn't been seen since the first movie, 27 years ago.

Isabella Sermon, Omar Sy ("Barry"), Daniella Pineda ("Zia Rodriguez"), Justice Smith ("Franklin Webb"), and Jake Johnson ("Lowery Cruthers") are set to reprise their roles from previous Jurassic World installments. Series newcomers include: DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.

Barring any pandemic-related delays, Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to arrive in theaters June 11, 2021. Executive produced by Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, Season 1 of Camp Cretaceous is now streaming on Netflix.