Is The CW shining a light on its Green Lantern? David Ramsey returning to Arrowverse for 5 episodes

Arrow is over, but David Ramsey isn't done with The CW's DC universe — not by a long shot. Deadline confirmed this afternoon that the John Diggle/Spartan actor is making a return to the Arrowverse as a double threat of actor and director.

In particular, he will helm at least five episodes of the network's various comic book shows, including Superman & Lois and and Supergirl. He'll guest star as Diggle on those projects, as well on The Flash and Batwoman. In addition, Ramsey is taking on an extra mystery role for Legends of Tomorrow. It's that Legends role that is really bringing the questions out, especially since we know the next season of Legends will already find the team facing off with alien baddies. Calling in a Green Lantern for an assist — even if it's future-Diggle, or some other twist — could certainly fit that arc, right?

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

Credit: The CW

Diggle, who relocated to Metropolis in Arrow's final season, discovered a curious ring of power during a flashforward, leading many to believe that the character will become a Green Lantern at some point down the road, paying off a theory that floated around the Arrowverse for years. The idea will probably pick up a lot more traction now that Ramsey is getting a more diverse part to play across all the various programs.

Who knows, there could even be a connection to the Green Lantern project currently in the works at HBO Max. After Ezra Miller jumped from the DCEU into the Arrowverse, anything is possible, right?

"That was very important [to pay off the fan theory]…There’s been a bit of a pay-off. We’ll see what all of that means. I’m with Marc, anything beyond that is kind of violating these parameters that we’ve been given by DC that we have to honor, but I think we’ve done some justice to the six year tease," Ramsey told Entertainment Weekly in early 2020.

The actor made his directorial debut on Arrow, helming two episodes for the series.