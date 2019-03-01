Gaming: Devil May Cry 5 final trailer; Fortnite Season 8 adds pirates and Weezer; more

It’s been a long 10 years for Devil May Cry fans, but the time for those bloody theatrics that’ve been missing from our lives is almost upon us: DMC 5 is just around the corner, and Capcom has unveiled a final pre-launch trailer that shows just how far Dante has come to arrive at the modern-day console generation.

Nero and Dante are back to beat the devil in a clip that merges gameplay and story cutscenes pretty seamlessly, drawing on a deep cinematic bag of tricks (there’s even a shaky-cam scene). DMC 5 also introduces V, a new playable character whose fighting style appears to differ pretty drastically from Dante’s brutal flair:

Video of Devil May Cry 5 - Final Trailer (4K full ver.) Devil May Cry on YouTube

Is that Dante’s brother Virgil at the end? No matter, the long development time has clearly been kind to DMC 5’s graphics, with technology at last dovetailing with the series’ longstanding ambition to look as cool as it all sounds. Stylish demon fighting has always been what sets DMC apart from other brawlers, and if the new clip is anything to go by, Capcom has finally captured it all with a hellishly cool visual vibe.

We’re only a week away from diving into the next chapter in Dante’s undying journey: Devil May Cry 5 launches on Mar. 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Season 8 of Fortnite is saying ahoy! to its new 10-week run with the debut of a swashbuckling aesthetic, so get ready (or resist the urge) to spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on a trove of new pirate and snake-centric skins. A Season 8 Battle Pass will cost the typical 950 V-Bucks, but as always, it’s not the only way to get in on the action.

Two new locations — Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps — have arisen in the aftermath of the launch day volcano that terraformed the northeast section of Fortnite’s map, and depending on how you hang out in Fortnite, you’ll be able to fire cannons, scour for treasure, and — thanks to the heat from the lingering volcanic activity — even catch a thermal vent that’ll propel you into the sky.

You’ll also be able to jam with Weezer. We know, we know — it’s random. But that’s part of the fun, right? For reasons we won’t try to understand, and definitely don’t want to question, Rivers Cuomo and co. are the stars at “Weezer World,” a mini theme park where their music sets the soundtrack for a collection of mini-games and Weezer-y activities that’ll be unfolding throughout Season 8.

There’s way more to take in, but Epic’s got you covered with a full rundown of all the changes at its V8.00 patch notes page (our favorite update? “Added lava”). Thar be treasure out there, so get to piratin’!

Midgar and Microsoft are uniting on consoles at last, thanks to the upcoming port of the iconic Final Fantasy VII that’s heading to the Xbox One lineup.

Yep, the game that forever defined what JRPGs should look and feel like for the original PlayStation generation is available for pre-order at Microsoft’s Xbox Live page. If you’re a Nintendo person, not to worry: Square Enix is bringing Cloud, Barret, and Aeris over to the Switch, too. If you’re a PlayStation or PC person, we figure you’ve already taken on Shinra by now, since FFVII has been available on those platforms for a while.

Even though Square Enix is working on a long-developing remake of FFVII for current (or possibly next-gen) consoles, this isn’t it: it’s more or less a straight port of the original game — English translation typos and all. Both the Xbox One and Switch versions of the original FFVII are slated to release on Mar. 26.