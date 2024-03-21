Chucky Is “Going for the Nukes” in Season 3, Part 2 Trailer

Chucky may be dying for real this time, so what's his final act going to look like?

Fans were left with a massive cliffhanger at the conclusion of the first half of Chucky Season 3 on SYFY and USA. Now, at long last, they’re getting a taste of what’s in store when the Good Guy doll continues his misadventures at the White House. The first trailer for Chucky Season 3, Part 2 sees the titular killer dying of old age, but he’s planning to go out with the biggest bang known to mankind.

The trailer opens with a dejected Chucky (Brad Dourif) earning yet another kill at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. But his heart is clearly not in it. It’s not until he has a phone call with Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), where he explains he's dying for real this time, that he finds his true motivation.

Watch the New Chucky Season 3, Part 2 Trailer

“Chucky, you’re a cockroach, you always come back,” Tiffany says in the trailer, seeming distressed despite currently being on death row largely because of Chucky’s actions. “Don’t you want to go down in history as the greatest serial killer of all time?”

With that, Old Chucky seems to find a new zest for… death. Even though he’s weaker than he’s been in a very long time, Chucky declares that he’s somehow “going for the nukes!” Which shouldn’t be too hard, given that he’s infiltrated The White House, but still, a tall order even for someone with Chucky’s body count.

The trailer didn’t stop there. It seems even the end of the road isn’t the end for Charles Lee Ray. At one point, Jake Wheeler (Zachary Arthur) finds himself talking to Chucky in human form. That’s right, Brad Dourif reprises his role as the human version of Charles Lee Ray alongside the other, younger versions of Chucky who have shown up throughout the series. It’s unclear how this happens or to what end, but one thing is clear — Chucky is having a great time with whatever magic is afoot.

Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Chucky talk on the phone in Chucky Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

“We all live on one side of the knife,” he tells Jake up close and personal. “It’s just that my side is a lot more fun!”

Speaking of Jake, the trailer gives viewers a brief glimpse at the survivor trio as they prepare for yet another bloody and magical bout against Chucky and his twisted allies, specifically, Caroline Cross (Carina Battrick) who has her dear sister, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), at knifepoint.

One thing is for sure, the next four episodes of Chucky Season 3, are going to be an action-packed, blood-fueled romp that only Chucky (in his various forms) can deliver. What will he be like when he’s facing permanent death for the first time in a long time? Viewers will just have to tune in to find out.

Chucky Season 3, Part 2 kicks off April 10 on USA and SYFY. Stream from the beginning on Peacock.