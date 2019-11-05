WIRE Buzz: Frodo toys with idea of Freddy; Frozen II ices pre-sale records; more

Could Frodo soon become Freddy?

During a recent chat with ComingSoon, actor Elijah Wood voiced his interest in making A Nightmare on Elm Street movie. The subject was first broached by Daniel Noah, one of Wood's co-founders at SpectreVision.

"We have long fantasized having a crack at Nightmare on Elm Street. So has Adam Egypt Mortimer, who we just made Daniel Isn’t Real with," Noah said. "That film and Elm Street have somewhat obscure, but still tangible similarities of dream worlds. As people have been seeing Daniel Isn’t Real, interestingly, there’s been a little movement on Twitter for Adam Mortimer to take over Nightmare on Elm Street. We’ve made no secret. We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times. It’s a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise. And like I said, we have a very specific take on it. I think it would be very surprising and exciting to remake the franchise."

Wood continued with:

"It definitely has that aspect of pie in the sky, of getting to play in a certain sandbox, you know? It’s a universe and a character and an idea that would be a fun sandbox to play in. It’s trying to do something different. With a lot of these classic horror films that have seen so many sequels, eventually it sort of plays itself out a little bit. It’s also interesting to think about what could we do with a franchise like that which reinvents itself or creates something that is playing with the tone and key of the franchise, but is doing it differently or taking it in a slightly new direction. It’s a fun way to think about those things."

The domestic big screen rights to A Nightmare on Elm Street recently reverted back to Wes Craven's estate.

Tickets for Disney's Frozen II are now on sale and the film has already iced the first day pre-sale record for animated films at both Fandango and Atom, SYFY WIRE has confirmed.

At Fandango, the animated follow-up has unseated Toy Story 4 for most pre-sold tickets in a single day. The fourth Toy Story has been knocked down to second place followed by Incredibles 2, Finding Dory, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“Film fans can’t wait to hear the instantly memorable Frozen II songs and enjoy the surprising new adventures of Anna, Elsa and Olaf,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement. “It’s a Thanksgiving season tradition to gather at the multiplex for a Disney film, and based on the sensational ticket sales for Frozen II on Fandango, it’s clear that families and friends are making their holiday moviegoing plans now.”

Atom's Top 3 animated pre-sellers are also Frozen II, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2. In addition, Frozen II's early Atom sales have outpaced those for Disney's live-action remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. With that said, the new Frozen must play second fiddle to The Rise of Skywalker, which is the site's highest holiday 2019 pre-seller.

Thanks to the enthusiasm for tickets, original estimates of a $100 million weekend opening have ballooned to $125 million, writes Deadline. The original Frozen enjoyed more than $1 billion at the global box office following its theatrical run, and with the franchise now such an integral part of pop culture, the sequel is expected to bring in the same amount or more.

Frozen II sleds into theaters Friday, Nov. 22.

A female-led Zorro series is coming to CBS by way of Magnum, P.I. writer Alfredo Barrios Jr., reports Deadline.

This new take on the iconic masked hero is described as "a modern-day retelling ... that follows Z, a female descendant of the warrior bloodline who will go to great lengths to protect the defenseless in her community."

Credit: Sony Pictures

Created in 1919 by Johnston McCulley, Zorro is a masked vigilante who became popular via pulp stories, movie serials, and radio dramas. The character received two big budget films adaptations starring Antonio Banderas in 1998 and 2005.

Since 2012, a movie version of Zorro set in a post-apocalyptic future has languished in development hell. Jonás Cuarón, the son of the Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuarón, is attached as writer and director.