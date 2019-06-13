WATCH: The Banana Splits first trailer gives horrific twist to beloved children's show

Chances are pretty good that many of you weren’t watching The Banana Splits Adventure Hour when it ran back in 1968. Even that hilariously arcane Banana Splits joke from the original Mystery Science Theater 3000 might be too old a reference to get. But you are gonna understand this: Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snorky are back... and they’ve come to kill!

Yes, The Banana Splits movie is not only real, but it’s giving the beloved children’s band — part of a Hanna-Barbera variety show that mixed live action and animation — a slasher-flavored revival. There will be singing and dancing, as well as horribly bloody violence. Make no mistake, director Danishka Esterhazy and screenwriters Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas have turned in an R-rated horror movie heading to SYFY later this year, as well as Blu-ray and digital later this summer.

The trailer doesn't exactly show why the Banana Splits are going on their murderous rampage, but we do know that the film follows a family of four: Harley and his brother, Austin, as well as their parents Beth and Mitch. While attending a taping of The Banana Splits TV series, things take an unexpectedly deadly turn for Harley and his family. And it’s a safe bet that not everyone is gonna make it home to blow out the candles on Harley’s birthday cake!

Finlay Wojtak-Hissong stars in the film as Harley, with Dani Kind as Beth, Romeo Carere as Austin, Steve Lund as Mitch, and Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snorky as the one and only Banana Splits!

