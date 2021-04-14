F9's Justin Lin will 'never say never' to anything Fast & Furious, even a Jurassic World crossover

To quote Dr. Ian Malcolm: "Must go faster!" If you're being chased by a hungry T. rex, it might pay to have Dominic Toretto and his band of speed demons on your side. Appearing at a recent press conference of F9 ahead of today's trailer premiere, director and co-writer Justin Lin was asked about a potential Fast & Furious crossover with the Jurassic World series (both properties are owned by Universal Pictures).

"I never say never to anything," he said via Collider. "Part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. That’s all I will say."

"I’m all in! Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there’s nowhere to go, but to cross brand and merge," added Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Dom's wife, Letty. "It’s what big corporations do with each other when they get too big. You just have to brand and merge with each other. The only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Usually, the brands that you’re trying to merge belong to different studios. But if it’s under the same umbrella, I don’t know. I’m just saying, it works."

There's still plenty of road left to explore, as evidenced by the latest trailer, which teases a long-anticipated trip into outer (or near-outer) space. After that, the F&F has two more Lin-helmed adventures in which to wrap up its globe-spanning story. The finale is so massive, in fact, that the idea of breaking it up into a pair of features was directly inspired by the MCU, with F9 kicking off a swan song trilogy of sorts.

"I was thinking of it as one chapter," Lin explained of the final three movies to The Hollywood Reporter. "It became very clear to me that if we were going to do that, we were going to need some real estate. To the studio's credit, it was like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' That's what we've been doing since I've been back. … processing it as almost like a trilogy as a final chapter."

Credit: Universal Pictures

Man-eating dinosaurs may not currently be a part of the forthcoming trio of high-octane projects (as far as we know), but Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively) could make an appearance after headlining the very first F&F spinoff film in 2019.

"I never really considered them gone, you know? To me, they’re still in this universe; they’re part of this family," Lin said during a chat with Deadline. "Whatever we do, whenever we’re talking about the next chapter, I never feel like I have any restrictions, so I’m excited for what we build, and as we’re coming to this kind of final chapter of this saga, I think I’m excited to revisit… Any character, in any situation, is up for discussion."

While about 30 seconds shorter than the first trailer that premiered last January, the latest round of footage is still three-and-a-half minutes long; chock full of insane set pieces, including a long-anticipated trip to outer space (or thereabouts). There's a ton of stuff to unpack here, but if you think that you just had the whole movie spoiled for you, think again.

“A lot of the time as a filmmaker, you’re so scared because you’re like, ‘Oh my god, are they giving away the whole movie?!’ And I can promise you, even with these two long trailers, there’s still a lot that we have not shared with the world," director and co-writer Justin Lin said to Empire Magazine.

F9 hits theaters Friday, June 25. The Jurassic World trilogy capper, Dominion, arrives June 2022.