WIRE Buzz: Fast 9 first footage; Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse trailer; Memetic movie

Can we all agree that the Fast & Furious movies are basically just Mission: Impossible films with an added layer of crazy fantasy to them? The physics are certainly sci-fi, that’s for sure. And that trend of over-the-top vehicular stunts only looks to continue with Fast 9, despite the first footage’s tame nature.

The first teaser for the film that picks up the franchise after spin-off Hobbs & Shaw busted all sorts of heads simply shows some quiet home life with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz, and their young son.

Take a look:

Dom is taking it easy after becoming a father, with life mellowing out now that he’s not taking life a quarter mile at a time. But that doesn’t mean trouble isn't coming — trouble so dire that Letty passes on his cross necklace to their kid. But what could be coming? Vampires? Possessions? If the kid is going to need the cross so bad, maybe Diesel should be channeling his upcoming superhero role of Bloodshot.

F9 (which is what the poster decided to call the film) sees director Justin Lin return to the franchise on May 22.

Next, a witchy murder mystery is getting an adaptation. Okay, okay, we’ve had plenty of Stephen King adaptations in the last few years (not to mention forever), but now it’s time to get back into one of the other legends of spooky literature: Agatha Christie. Amazon agrees, which is why it’s turning the author’s supernaturally tinged story The Pale Horse into a two-part mystery series.

Fans don’t have to trust on the Christie name alone — the first trailer is out today. Check it out:

Video of Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Directed by Leonora Lonsdale and adapted for the screen by writer Sarah Phelps, the story details the investigation by Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) into why his name was on a list found in the shoe of a murdered young woman. It eventually takes him to a witchy village featuring a witchy home of three rumored witches. And apparently they had a connection to his dead wife Delphine (Georgina Campbell). Basically, everything is eerie from the word go.

The two-part event also features a stuffed cast including Kaya Scodelario, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer, Ellen Robertson, Sarah Woodward, Claire Skinner, Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim, and Kathy Kiera Clarke.

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse hits Amazon on March 13.

Finally, Seth Rogen (Preacher) is bringing another comic to the screen. And this time it won’t be starting memes — a la The Boys or one of his other projects — but fearing them. That’s because Memetic, the horror comic from artist Eryk Donavan and Batman writer James Tynion IV, is the subject of Rogen’s latest shepherding project, with another Dark Knight scribe on board already.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen will produce the film adaptation while Mattson Tomlin (the guy who co-wrote the upcoming The Batman with writer/director Matt Reeves) will script it. The film is in final negotiations to land at Lionsgate, which looks to capture the buzzy, topical, spooky, and violent tone of the comic. The Boom! comic focuses on the Good Time Sloth, which ends up casting almost everyone (the president of the United States included) into a killing frenzy.

A color-blind man, immune to the Sloth’s sinister power, needs to find his boyfriend in the chaos and, maybe, figure out what the hell is going on. No casting or production timeline has yet been set for Memetic.