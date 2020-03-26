Forgotten Women of Genre: Anne Gwynne

Latest Stories

Kayleigh Donaldson
Mar 26, 2020

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

The iconic trope of the scream queen has changed greatly over the past century of film, moving away from the token damsel-in-distress type to a more empowered figure who subverts the expectations of her audience. However, to truly understand the scream queen and what she represents, we must return to the beginning and to one of the women who helped to pioneer the concept. She may have been sadly forgotten by history, but horror owes so much to Anne Gwynne.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

