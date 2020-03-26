Forgotten Women of Genre: Anne Gwynne

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

The iconic trope of the scream queen has changed greatly over the past century of film, moving away from the token damsel-in-distress type to a more empowered figure who subverts the expectations of her audience. However, to truly understand the scream queen and what she represents, we must return to the beginning and to one of the women who helped to pioneer the concept. She may have been sadly forgotten by history, but horror owes so much to Anne Gwynne.

