Forgotten Women of Genre: Debra Hill

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

True gender equity in Hollywood remains a constant struggle, not just for women on screen but behind the scenes in some of the most important fields in the industry: directing, writing, cinematography, and the list goes on.

Study after study examining gender representation in front of and behind the camera has produced somewhat dismal statistics, and it may be tempting to think that we haven’t made any real progress — until we look back at some of the women who paved the way for many more to follow and blaze their own unique trails.

One such woman was the oft-cited “godmother of indie filmmaking,” producer and screenwriter Debra Hill. She is perhaps best known for the part she played in shaping the Halloween franchise, in partnership with director and co-writer John Carpenter for the original 1978 film. Her successes in Hollywood defined her career, but so did her desire to mentor aspiring female filmmakers — and to open the door for future generations to follow in her footsteps.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

