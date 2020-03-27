Latest Stories

Forgotten Women of Genre: Wendy Carlos

Riley Silverman
Mar 27, 2020
March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Electronic music is a mainstay of modern nightclubs. The once-experimental genre has broken through to the pop scene and thrived with festivals like Tomorrowland and the Electric Daisy Carnival. But much of the contemporary success of the form owes credit to decades of sonic tinkering, emerging technologies, and artists taking risks with an untested form. One such herald of electronica is Wendy Carlos.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

