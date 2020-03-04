Latest Stories

Batmobile Batman The Animated Series
Twitter burns rubber over 'retro' and 'sexy' Batmobile design for Matt Reeves' The Batman
New Mutants #9 - W) Ed Brisson (A) Flaviano (CA) Michael Del Mundo [Credit: Marvel]
Ed Brisson takes the New Mutants into realities unknown
Gareth Edwards Rogue One A Star Wars Story
Rogue One's killer Darth Vader scene shows why reshoots can be stellar
Candyman Tony Todd
Why Candyman is the perfect sleepover movie
Credit: SYFY FANGRRLS
Forgotten Women of Genre: Wendy Froud

Riley Silverman
Mar 4, 2020

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Wendy Froud grew up creating her very own fairy gardens. Little could she have known then that she would be building fairy gardens for the rest of her life and — like her literary namesake, Wendy Darling — would sculpt the imaginations of generations of children, young and old. Only instead of flight and pirates, Froud would use her extravagant, whimsical creations.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every week day in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

