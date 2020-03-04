March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Wendy Froud grew up creating her very own fairy gardens. Little could she have known then that she would be building fairy gardens for the rest of her life and — like her literary namesake, Wendy Darling — would sculpt the imaginations of generations of children, young and old. Only instead of flight and pirates, Froud would use her extravagant, whimsical creations.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

