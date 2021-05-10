Wonder Woman Gal Gadot alleges Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career during Justice League reshoots

Gal Gadot has officially broken her silence on the controversy surrounding Joss Whedon and the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League. During a recent interview with Israeli outlet N12, Gadot claimed that Whedon abused his Hollywood status after she asked to make certain changes to her character: Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman. "What I had with Joss is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable," the actress said. "I handled it on the spot."

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Warner Bros., as well as representatives for Gadot and Whedon, for comment.

While Gadot didn't go into detail about what changes she wanted to make or how she handled Whedon's threat, she is one of the biggest cast members associated with the DC film to level a finger of accusation against the Buffy creator. Ray Fisher (Victor Stone/Cyborg) was the first Justice League actor to blow the whistle on an alleged toxic environment of bullying and racism following Zack Snyder's departure from the project. "Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," the actor wrote on Twitter last summer. "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

This eventually prompted Warner Bros. to conduct an internal investigation, which concluded last December. "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken," the studio said in a statement at the time. In addition, Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) voiced his support for Fisher, while asserting that "serious stuff went down" in regards to Whedon's time on the movie.

Not long after, Fisher publicly tweeted that he would not work with DC Films President Walter Hamada, leading to the actor's removal from 2022's standalone Flash movie, which is expected to feature several Justice League A-listers in cameo roles. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it’s one that is unsurprising," Fisher wrote. “Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo — and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

The theatrical cut of Justice League is currently available to stream on HBO Max, as is the 4-hour Snyder Cut.